How to watch the Serbia vs. USA Olympic men’s basketball game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

Jayson Tatum of Staff United States reacts in the course of the Basketball coaching session forward of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Pictures



Let the Summer time Olympic Video games start. One of many highlights of the Paris Summer time Olympics is Staff USA’s males’s basketball roster, a star-studded record of the NBA’s greatest, together with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and extra.

Learn under to learn the way and when to observe the Serbia vs. USA Olympic males’s basketball recreation right now.

How and when to observe the Serbia vs. USA Olympic males’s basketball recreation

The Serbia vs. Staff USA recreation might be performed on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. ET (8:15 a.m. PT). The sport wlil air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Find out how to watch Serbia vs. USA Olympic males’s basketball recreation with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embody NBC and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer time Olympics, it is simple to observe the Olympic basketball if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your greatest choices for watching are under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Olympics 2024: Staff USA males’s basketball full schedule

Lebron James of Staff United States appears on in the course of the Basketball coaching session forward of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Pictures



Males’s basketball ideas off on July 27, in the future after the opening ceremony in Paris. 12 international locations will compete within the preliminary group stage.

Staff USA will play in Group C, which incorporates Serbia, South Sudan and the winner of the Puerto Rico Qualifying Match. The ultimate stage, which is single-elimination, will function eight groups to find out the gold, silver and bronze medals. The ultimate stage will encompass the highest two finishers in every group, and the 2 greatest third-place groups.

Beneath is the schedule for the Staff USA males’s basketball Group Stage on the Paris Summer time Video games.

All instances Japanese

Group Stage (Group C)

July 28: Staff USA vs. Serbia, 11:15 a.m. (NBC)

July 31: Staff USA vs. South Sudan, 9 p.m. (USA Community)

August 3: Staff USA vs.W OQT PUR, 11: 15 a.m. (NBC)

August 6

Males’s quarterfinals (4 video games), 5 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (E! and USA Community)

August 8

Males’s semifinals (2 video games), 11:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. (USA Community)

August 10

Bronze medal recreation, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Community, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Community)

Gold medal recreation, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (USA Community, replay at midnight on USA Community)

Who’s on the Staff USA Basketball roster on the 2024 Paris Olympics?

12 NBA gamers are on the USA males’s basketball roster with a mixed 10 Olympic gold medals between them. Kevin Durant has received three gold medals, whereas LeBron James is Staff USA’s all-time main scorer (to not point out his two gold medals). Bam Adebayo (2020), Devin Booker (2020), Anthony Davis (2012), Jrue Vacation (2020) and Jayson Tatum (2020) are every gold medal winners as effectively.

Staff USA males’s basketball roster:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Warmth)

(Miami Warmth) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

(Los Angeles Lakers) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Jrue Vacation (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers )

(Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

When was the final time the US males’s basketball workforce received gold?

Staff USA took house the gold medal on the Tokyo Summer time Video games after defeating France within the remaining. It was Staff USA’s fourth consecutive males’s basketball gold medal.