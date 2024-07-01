How to watch the Tour de France today: Livestream options, more

Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale Staff riders pictured in motion throughout preparations forward of the 2024 Tour de France biking race, Thursday 27 June 2024, in Florence, Italy. DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP by way of Getty Pictures



The world’s finest cyclists have convened in Europe for the 2024 Tour de France. You may need to get up vibrant and early to catch all of the motion, however it’s effectively price it to catch cyclists tackle the multi-stage males’s bicycle race taking place (largely) in France.

Preserve studying to learn the way and when to look at the 2024 Tour de France, even when you do not have cable.

2024 Tour de France: Dates and particulars

Competitors for the 2024 Tour de France is scheduled from June 29, 2024 – July 21, 2024. Each stage of the Tour de France will broadcast on Peacock, with Stage 8 (July 6) and Stage 14 (July 13) additionally airing reside on NBC.

Tips on how to watch the 2024 Tour de France with out cable

The simplest and most cost-effective option to watch each stage of the Tour de France is with a subscription to Peacock. To catch the 2 phases of the Tour additionally airing on NBC, you may subscribe to one of many platforms featured under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

The Tour de France on Peacock

Along with main sporting occasions just like the Tour de France and the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games, Peacock gives its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has lots extra reside sports activities to supply, together with Huge Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions similar to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to look at as effectively, together with hit films and TV sequence similar to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $6 per thirty days. An annual plan is obtainable for $60 per 12 months. You may cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock will air unique protection of PGA Tour occasions, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 occasions.

Peacock options loads of present and basic NBC and Bravo TV reveals, plus authentic programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Stream network-aired phases of the Tour de France on Sling TV



If you do not have cable TV that features NBC, one of the cost-effective methods to the Tour de France on community TV is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer additionally gives entry to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Video games, NFL soccer airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (the place out there) and NFL Community with its Orange + Blue plan. Additionally price noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording house included, good for recording all of the season’s prime NFL matchups.

That Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 per thirty days, however the streamer is at present providing a 50% off promotion in your first month, so you will pay simply $30. Sports activities followers might wish to up their protection with the Sports activities Further plan, which prices $11 per thirty days, and contains Golf Channel amongst others. You may study extra by tapping the button under.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for all network-aired Olympic occasions .

. There are 46 channels to look at in whole, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place out there).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You may add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in whole) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Tour de France on community TV free of charge with Fubo



You too can catch the 2024 Tour de France on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France and nearly each NFL sport subsequent season. Packages embrace the reside feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you can watch extra than simply this weekend’s event — all with no cable subscription.

To observe the 2024 Tour de France with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You may start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or laptop. Along with Olympic qualifying monitor and subject occasions, you will have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo gives NCAA school sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will wish to take into account including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 per thirty days.

Prime options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo — you may cancel at any time.

You may watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air reside with Fubo’s lookback characteristic.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo contains all of the channels you will want to look at school and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not out there via Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, cellphone, and different gadgets.

Watch the 2024 Tour de France on Hulu + Reside TV



You may watch the 2024 Tour de France on community TV, and plenty of different top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Reside TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch Olympic qualifiers, each NFL sport on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV, plus unique reside common season NFL video games, fashionable studio reveals (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per thirty days.

Watch the Tour De France reside with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You too can watch the Tour de France on TV with an reasonably priced indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels similar to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. This is the kicker: There is no month-to-month cost.

For anybody residing in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor residences), a digital TV antenna might not choose up sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of properties, a digital TV antenna offers a severely cheap option to watch sports activities with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas may also present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain a whole bunch of HD TV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and may filter out mobile and FM alerts. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is repeatedly priced at $70 at Amazon, nevertheless it’s at present on sale for $56 with coupon.

What’s the Tour de France?

Purple Bull – BORA – hansgrohe staff’s Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic adjusts his bicycle earlier than a staff coaching session on the eve of the beginning of the 111th version of the Tour de France biking race, in Florence in Italy, on June 28, 2024. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP by way of Getty Pictures



A 3-week males’s bicycle race held yearly, the Tour de France is a part of the Grand Excursions, which additionally contains the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España. The race contains 21 days of racing over 23 days, and often consists of 20 to 22 groups of eight riders.

Tour de France broadcast schedule

Under are the dates, occasions and the best way to watch every stage of the Tour de France.

All occasions in Japanese

Saturday, June 29 – Stage 1

Race Begin: 6:30 a.m.

Places: Florence to Rimini

Distance: 206 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Sunday, June 30 – Stage 2

Race Begin: 6:05 a.m.

Places: Cesenatico to Bologne

Distance: 199.2 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Monday, July 1 – Stage 3

Race Begin: 6:50 a.m.

Places: Plaisance to Turin

Distance: 230.8 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Tuesday, July 2 – Stage 4

Race Begin: 7:00 a.m.

Places: Pinerolo to Valloire

Distance: 139.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Wednesday, July 3 – Stage 5

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Places: Saint Jean de Maurienne to Saint Vulbas

Distance: 177.4 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Thursday, July 4 – Stage 6

Race Begin: 7:00 a.m.

Places: Mâcon to Dijon

Distance: 163.5 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Friday, July 5 – Stage 7

Race Begin: 7:10 a.m.

Places: Nuits Saint Georges to Gevrey Chambertin

Distance: 25.3 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Saturday, July 6 – Stage 8

Race Begin: 6:00 a.m. on Peacock, 8:00 a.m. on NBC

Places: Semur en Auxois to Colombey Les Deux Églises

Distance: 183.4 KM

Watch on: Peacock, NBC

Sunday, July 7 – Stage 9

Race Begin: 7:05 a.m.

Places: Troyes to Troyes

Distance: 199 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Monday, July 8 – Relaxation Day

Tuesday, July 9 – Stage 10

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Places: Orléans to Saint Amand Montrond

Distance: 187.3 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Wednesday, July 10 – Stage 11

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Places: Évaux les Bains to Le Lioran

Distance: 211 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Thursday, July 11 – Stage 12

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Places: Aurillac to Villeneuve Sur Lot

Distance: 203.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Friday, July 12 – Stage 13

Race Begin: 7:30 a.m.

Places: Agen to Pau

Distance: 165.3 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Saturday, July 13 – Stage 14

Race Begin: 6:30 a.m. on Peacock, 8:00 a.m. on NBC

Places: Pau to Saint Lary Soulan Pla D’Adet

Distance: 151.9 KM

Watch on: Peacock, NBC

Sunday, July 14 – Stage 15

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Places: Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille

Distance: 197.7 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Monday, July 15 – Relaxation Day

Tuesday, July 16 – Stage 16

Race Begin: 6:50 a.m.

Places: Gruissan to Nîmes

Distance: 188.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Wednesday, July 17 – Stage 17

Race Begin: 6:05 a.m.

Places: Saint Paul Trois Châteaux to Superdévoluy

Distance: 177.8 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Thursday, July 18 – Stage 18

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Places: Hole to Barcelonnette

Distance: 179.5 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Friday, July 19 – Stage 19

Race Begin: 7:05 a.m.

Places: Embrun to Isola 2000

Distance: 144.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Saturday, July 20 – Stage 20

Race Begin: 7:35 a.m. on Peacock, 4:00 p.m. on NBC

Places: Good to Col de la Couillole

Distance: 132.8 KM

Watch on: Peacock, Replay on NBC

Sunday, July 21 – Stage 21

Race Begin: 10:10 a.m.

Places: Monaco to Good

Distance: 33.7 KM

Watch on: Peacock

What’s the route of the Tour de France?

Whereas the Tour’s route adjustments every year, the 2024 Tour de France begins in Florence, Italy and finishes in Good, France on July 21.

How does scoring work for the Tour de France?

Riders begins every stage of the race collectively, however earn factors for his or her placement in varied phases and for successful intermediate sprints. The chief wears a inexperienced jersey, which has change into a logo of the factors classification competitors, which is a secondary competitors that awards factors to riders for his or her stage finishes and intermediate dash victories.

The winner of the Tour de France is the rider with the shortest general mixed time of each stage of the race. The 2024 Tour de France will characteristic a person time trial from Monaco to Good as the ultimate stage.