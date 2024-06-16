How to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament: Where to stream games, broadcast schedule and more

Germany and Ukraine are each set to play within the upcoming 2024 Euro match. (AP Picture/Matthias Schrader, File)

Soccer — or soccer — followers, are you prepared for the UEFA Euro 2024 match? Right now, Europe’s prestigious worldwide soccer match continues with Poland vs. Netherlands (9 a.m. ET on FS1), Slovenia vs. Denmark (12 p.m. ET on FS1) and Serbia vs England (3 p.m. ET on FOX). Between June 14 and July 14, there shall be 51 video games to maintain up with on the Euro 2024. Need assistance determining methods to watch each stay Euro 2024 match? We’ve acquired you coated. Right here’s every part that you must know concerning the UEFA Euro match, together with the published schedule, the place to look at Euro 2024 matches free and extra.

The right way to watch Euro 2024 video games:

Dates: June 14 – July 14, 2024

Location: Germany

TV channel: FOX, FS1

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, VPN

When is UEFA Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 kicked off on Friday, June 14. The match continues at the moment with Poland vs. Netherlands (9 a.m. ET on FS1), Slovenia vs. Denmark (12 p.m. ET on FS1) and Serbia vs England (3 p.m. ET on FOX).

What channel is Euro 2024 on within the US?

2024 Euro matches will air throughout FOX networks Fox and Fox Sports activities 1 (FS1). 5 Euro 2024 matches may even air completely on Fubo (within the US).

The right way to watch the UEFA Euro 2024 match with out cable:

Fubo TV's Professional tier will get you entry to FOX and FS1. Plus, Fubo is the exlcusive residence of 5 Euro 2024 matches within the US. So it is the one subscription on this checklist that may get you each Euro sport. Fubo may even get you 190 different stay channels. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform presents a free trial interval, so you'll be able to stream the beginning of the UEFA Euro 2024 match completely free.

The place to look at Euro 2024 matches free of charge:

Whereas within the US, you may want a cable bundle or stay TV streaming subscription to catch each Euro 2024 match, the soccer match is airing worldwide — and in some nations, it’s going to be streaming stay free of charge!

In Eire, protection will stream free (and in English!) on RTE Participant. In Germany, the match will air/stream on ZDF and ARD. In France, it’ll be on TF1. In Spain, RTVE. In Italy, it’s on RAI. And outdoors of Europe, it’ll air free through TVNZ in New Zealand.

Don’t stay in any of these locations? Don’t be concerned, you’ll be able to nonetheless stream stay Euro 2024 matches free of charge with the assistance of a VPN. A VPN (digital personal community) helps defend your information, can masks your IP deal with and is probably hottest for being particularly helpful within the age of streaming. Whether or not you’re seeking to watch Buddies on Netflix (which left the U.S. model of the streamer again in 2019) or tune in to the boxing match this weekend with out paying the PPV costs, a VPN may help you out. Trying to attempt a VPN for the primary time? This information breaks down one of the best VPN choices for each type of consumer.

ExpressVPN presents "web with out borders," which means you'll be able to catch free protection of the Euro 2024 with out shelling out for Fox, FS1 or Fubo. All you may have to do is join ExpressVPN, change your server location to Eire, Germany, Spain, Italy, France and even New Zealand after which discover free livestream coverage on one of many streaming platforms talked about above. ExpressVPN's added safety, pace and vary of location choices make it a wonderful alternative for first-time VPN customers seeking to stretch their streaming skills, plus, it is Endgadget's high decide for one of the best streaming VPN. New customers can save 49% once they join ExpressVPN's 12-month subscription. Plus, the service presents a 30-day money-back assure, in case you are nervous about attempting a VPN.

Group stage: June 14 to June 26

Spherical of 16: June 29 to July 2

Quarterfinals: July 5 and 6

Semifinals: July 9 and 10

Remaining: July 14

UEFA Euro 2024 Group Stage schedule:

All instances Japanese

June 14

June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland, 9 a.m.

Spain vs Croatia, 12 p.m. (FOX)

Italy vs Albania, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 16

Poland vs Netherlands, 9 a.m. (FS1)

Slovenia vs Denmark, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Serbia vs England, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 17

Romania vs Ukraine, 9 a.m.

Belgium vs Slovakia, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Austria vs France, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 18

Turkey vs Georgia, 12 p.m.

Portugal vs Czechia, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 19

Croatia vs Albania, 9 a.m. (FS1)

Germany vs Hungary, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Scotland vs Switzerland, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia, 9 a.m. (FS1)

Denmark vs England, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Spain vs Italy, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine, 9 a.m.

Poland vs Austria, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Netherlands vs France, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 22

Georgia vs Czechia, 9 a.m.

Turkey vs Portugal, 12 p.m. (FOX)

Belgium vs Romania, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 23

Switzerland vs Germany, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Scotland vs Hungary, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 24

Croatia vs Italy, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Albania vs Spain, 3 p.m. (FS1)

June 25

Netherlands vs Austria, 12 p.m. (FS1)

France vs Poland, 12 p.m. (FOX)

England vs Slovenia, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Denmark vs Serbia, 3 p.m. (FS1)

June 26

Slovakia vs Romania, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Ukraine vs Belgium, 12 p.m. (FOX)

Czechia vs Turkey, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Georgia vs Portugal, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Extra methods to look at the Euro 2024 match: