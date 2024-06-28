How to watch Trump vs. Biden in 1st presidential debate: Date, time, TV channel, free live stream

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off of their first presidential debate of 2024 on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. The 90-minute debate begins at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27 with a dwell broadcast on CNN or ABC, NBC, FOX and lots of different information networks. This debate shall be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

• You watch this primary 2024 presidential debate tonight dwell with Fubo (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial). The controversy will even be obtainable streaming dwell within the video supplied beneath.

No earlier presidential debate has taken place this early within the election cycle. As a result of early timing of the controversy, neither candidate has formally accepted his get together’s nomination.

What are the 2024 presidential debate phrases and circumstances?

The controversy will final 90 minutes and can function simply two business breaks the place neither candidate shall be allowed to take a seat throughout the course of. This debate is not going to function a studio viewers and candidates can have their microphones muted when it isn’t their flip to talk, per CNN. Each candidates shall be allowed solely a pen, paper and water whereas on the stage. There shall be no prewritten notes allowed for both candidate, and marketing campaign workers members is not going to be permitted to talk with or work together with Trump or Biden throughout the breaks. This can forestall the candidates from receiving any suggestions from their aides throughout the debate.

When is the subsequent 2024 presidential debate?

Thursday’s occasion would be the first of two scheduled debates between Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee. The following presidential debate of 2024 is scheduled for Sept. 10 and shall be hosted by ABC.

Tips on how to watch tonight’s 2024 presidential debate

What: Presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

When: Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Time: 6 p.m. PST.

TV channel: CNN will broadcast or stream the controversy on all its platforms. The controversy will even be broadcast on a number of different cable information networks, together with FOX, ABC, NBC and MSNBC.

Tips on how to watch dwell stream, or streaming on demand: If you need to observe politics protection and check out a streaming service at no cost, you’ll be able to watch this primary 2024 presidential debate tonight dwell with Fubo (free trial) or with DirecTV Stream (free trial). You can too watch dwell with CNN’s personal dwell stream on Youtube, or with the video embedded beneath.

Yow will discover out extra about which channel your native CNN is on in your space (or ABC, NBC and different networks) by utilizing the channel finders right here: Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Constitution, Optimum/Altice.

— The Oregonian/OregonLive Politics Group