How to watch vs South Sudan at 2024 Olympics

Crew USA males’s basketball is again in motion on the 2024 Olympics as they tackle South Sudan in a Group C match on Wednesday afternoon.

There is no query that Crew USA, led by Lebron James, Steph Curry and others have this one circled in Paris after South Sudan practically pulled off one of many greatest upsets in current reminiscence, dropping by solely a degree, 101-100, to america on July 20 in an exhibition main as much as the Summer season Video games.

America narrowly averted the defeat because of a go-ahead layup by James with eight seconds remaining. Crew USA discovered themselves down as many as 16 factors on this exhibition earlier than rallying to keep away from a surprising defeat.

Of their first recreation of group play motion, america took care of enterprise with a commanding 110-84 victory over Denver Nuggets middle and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia final Saturday.

James and Kevin Durant had been excellent from the sector within the first half and mixed for 44 factors with the staff capturing 56.3 p.c (18-for-32) from past the arc.

South Sudan did not let their momentum of virtually knocking off america sluggish them down, as they upset Puerto Rico, 90-79, of their Olympic debut this weekend with a robust second half by which they outscored Puerto Rico 42-25 over the ultimate two quarters.

With all eyes on this rematch, here is the best way to watch, stream and the betting odds for Crew USA males’s basketball vs. South Sudan:

What channel is U.S. males’s basketball vs. South Sudan?

America will search for a greater efficiency vs. South Sudan on Wednesday with the sport airing at 3 p.m. ET on USA Community.

If you do not have cable or entry to the channels the place the Olympics can be broadcast on (NBC, USA Community, CNBC, Golf Channel and E!), there is not any must sweat as FuboTV presently provides a free, seven-day trial to new subscribers of the streaming service.

Easy methods to stream 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Olympics can be streaming all their protection on two platforms, Peacock and nbcolympics.com.

USA males’s basketball staff schedule for 2024 Olympics

After their matchup versus South Sudan, the U.S. may have one closing recreation left in group stage motion. If Crew USA emerges victorious on Wednesday, they’re going to qualify for a spot within the quarterfinals. Here is the schedule and time for the final recreation earlier than the knockout spherical:

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m. ET: USA vs. Puerto Rico

Crew USA basketball vs. South Sudan odds for Wednesday’s recreation

After being a whopping 43.5-point favourite of their first assembly, Crew USA has dropped all the best way down to twenty-eight.5-point favourite versus South Sudan in Wednesday’s recreation.

Whereas the moneyline is presently locked on a number of sportsbooks in New Jersey, South Sudan was reportedly a 30/1 (+3000) underdog to defeat Crew USA earlier Wednesday morning on the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

Here is the present unfold and complete for USA vs. South Sudan of their Group C recreation on FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey:

Unfold: USA -28.5 (-110), South Sudan +28.5 (-110)

Complete: Over 191.5 factors (-110), beneath 191.5 factors (-110)

Moneyline: USA (N/A), South Sudan (N/A)

