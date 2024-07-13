News
Huma Abedin and Alex Soros announce engagment
Former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin and Alex Soros, the son of billionaire George Soros, are engaged.
The couple introduced their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday, with Soros writing: “This occurred…we couldn’t be happier, extra grateful, or extra in love,” paired with a coronary heart and ring emoji.
Abedin, 47, and Soros, 38, are each distinguished within the political and enterprise worlds.
The pair met within the fall of 2023 at a mutual good friend’s party, “the place they rapidly found their mutual pursuits in politics and public service,” in keeping with Vogue. They’ve since shared images collectively on-line, together with celebrating Valentine’s Day in Paris, in keeping with the New York Submit, and attending a state dinner on the White Home to honor the Kenyan president and first woman.
Soros proposed to Abedin in New York Metropolis in late Could, and the couple had a celebration in Italy, Vogue reported.
Abedin previously labored with Clinton when she was serving as secretary of state within the Obama administration.
She was beforehand married to and shares a son with disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., who was sentenced to jail after he was convicted of sexting a minor in 2017. Abedin introduced her separation from Weiner the yr prior amid the scandal.
Soros is the board chair of the Open Society Foundations, a philanthropic community that was based by his father, George Soros, and payments itself as a “champion” for “democratic options.” The nonprofit is understood for donating to Democratic candidates and campaigns.
