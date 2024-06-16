Hungary vs Switzerland live: Euro 2024 Result and final score after late Embolo goal

Switzerland edged out Hungary to safe the best begin to Euro 2024 in Group A with a 3-1 victory. They be part of Germany on the prime of the group after the hosts thrashed Scotland 5-1 within the match opener final night time.

And objectives from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer has the Swiss in management on the break. However after Dominik Szoboszlai arrange Barnabas Varga to halve the deficit, Switzerland have been left hanging on. However Breel Embolo, getting back from an injury-hit season, settled the competition with a pleasant, chipped end.

Earlier, Duah opened the scoring in simply his second recreation for Switzerland, capturing low previous goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi off a move from Aebischer. Aebischer made it 2-0 simply earlier than halftime, sidestepping away from Attila Fiola to search out area on the sting of the field to hit a curling low shot previous Gulacsi.

Varga’s diving header within the 66th off Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross introduced celebrations for Hungary as a few of its black T-shirt-wearing hardcore followers lit flares. Hungary saved Switzerland beneath strain after that however could not discover a second objective. Switzerland is second in Group A after host nation Germany beat Scotland 5-1 on Friday within the match opener. Hungary had its first loss in a aggressive recreation since September 2022.

Relive all of the motion from Hungary vs Switzerland beneath, plus the most recent from Spain v Croatia:

Hungary vs Switzerland stay: Newest Euro 2024 updates

14 minutes – GOAL! Kwadwo Duah slots dwelling for his debut objective at hand Switzerland the lead, 0-1

20 minutes – Massive save! Gulacsi denies Vargas in a one-on-one after a foul move from Kerkez, 0-1

45 minutes – GOAL! Aebischer cuts inside and sends an arrow inside the underside proper nook, 0-2

66 minutes – GOAL! Varga converts Szoboszlai’s chic cross from shut vary, 1-2

95 minutes – GOAL! Embolo races clear and chips the ball over the goalkeeper to settle the competition, 1-3

Hungary 1 – 3 Switzerland

Italy get well from 23 seconds of insanity to search out themselves once more

22:45 , Chris Wilson

On a wild night time in Dortmund, the Azzuri confirmed their mettle and refound their class after a chaotic first minute of a well-known match at Euro 2024

Albania surprised Italy with the quickest objective in Euros historical past, coming after simply 23 seconds, as Federico Dimarco left his throw-in brief and Alessandro Bastoni melted into the bottom after which earlier than anybody might perceive what was occurring Nedim Bajrami had thumped a strike inside Gianluigi Donnarumma’s close to publish. Bajrami raced away, falling into the embrace of a stadium shedding its head.

Italy trudged again to midway and in that second it appeared the most recent twist within the cycle of turmoil that has adopted the Azzurri since they defeated England on penalties to win the Euros. Luciano Spalletti, parachuted into the job lower than a 12 months in the past after the European champions did not qualify for the World Cup beneath Roberto Mancini, might have watched on and puzzled what he had received himself into after quitting his sabbatical at his Tuscan farm.

However what adopted was a distinct story, one not of Albania resistance, however of Italy discovering themselves once more. Italy haven’t acted like champions since that night time at Wembley however right here have been the primary embers of one thing acquainted. Simply as they did within the Euro 2020 last towards England after conceding an early objective, Italy assumed management and shut down the narrative. After turning the sport round by half-time, the holders ensured the second was a non-event. Till Rey Manaj chested down an extended punt ahead and compelled Donnarumma into an important contact to ship the ball narrowly broad within the ninetieth minute, Albania had not supplied a touch of risk since Bajrami had the holders rocking.

Italy get well from 23 seconds of insanity to search out themselves once more

Recap: Switzerland open their marketing campaign with a 3-1 win over Hungary

22:35 , Chris Wilson

Kwadwo Duah’s maiden objective for Switzerland helped kick off their Euro 2024 marketing campaign with a 3-1 victory over Hungary at Cologne Stadium.

The 27-year-old had performed simply 45 minutes for the Swiss senior facet, and needed to anticipate VAR to verify his milestone second after he discovered the again of the online 12 minutes into the Group A contest.

Michel Aebischer, who assisted the opener, made it two on the stroke of half-time along with his personal first worldwide objective, whereas Barnabas Varga’s second-half header denied Murat Yakin’s males a clear sheet after the break.

Substitute Breel Embolo sealed victory with a cushioned lob after a poor defensive header in added time.

Kwadwo Duah nets his first objective for Switzerland in win over Hungary at Euro 2024

Group B

22:25 , Chris Wilson

Right here’s how the Group B desk takes care of the primary spherical of fixtures. Do not forget that one of the best third-placed groups will qualify, so objective distinction will seemingly be very important in some instances.

1 – Spain – 3 factors, GD +3

2 – Italy – 3 factors, GD +1

3 – Albania – 0 factors, GD -1

4 – Croatia – 0 factors, GD -3

Wanting forward at Euro 2024

22:15 , Chris Wilson

For Italy, their defence of the European Championship trophy continues with a match towards Spain at 8pm BST on Thursday, 20 June, at Schalke’s Veltins Enviornment in Gelsenkirchen.

Albania will face Croatia at 2pm BST on Wednesday, 19 June, as each search for their first factors of the match thus far.

22:09 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:56 , Chris Wilson

95 minutes

FULL-TIME

Albania have what seems to be to be one final assault, however Mitaj sweeps a half-cross, half-shot previous the publish.

And that’s it! Italy start their defence of the Euros with a win that was extra snug than the scoreline suggests.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:54 , Chris Wilson

94 minutes

We’re into the final little bit of added time right here, and Albania attempt to hook it ahead however Di Lorenzo wins it.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:53 , Chris Wilson

93 minutes

Ramadani brings down Folorunsho, and it’s an Italy free-kick close to midway. They work the ball again to Donnarumma, who clears it lengthy.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:52 , Chris Wilson

92 minutes

Michael Folorunsho replaces Nicolo Barella, who seems to be like he’s scored the profitable objective on the night time.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:51 , Chris Wilson

91 minutes

There’s a supporter on the pitch so there’ll be a quick delay. There’ll be 4 minutes of added time too.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:50 , Chris Wilson

90 minutes

Italy are attempting to play keep-ball right here, however Albania haven’t given up. Darmian loses possession and there’s a roar from the Albania followers.

And so they have their likelihood because the lengthy ball comes over from Asllani to Manaj, who brings it down and tries to poke it previous Donnarumma, nevertheless it comes off the Italian’s again and goes broad!

A great save from the Italian.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:47 , Chris Wilson

86 minutes

Nonetheless hope for Albania as we method the tip of the 90, however they want some inspiration. Hoxha does nicely down the left, however he loses it for a throw-in.

Moments later, Sylvinho makes one other change as Bejrami comes off for Ernest Muci.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:44 , Chris Wilson

84 minutes

Jorginho slips it by means of to frattesi, however his clipped cross is behind Retegui.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:43 , Chris Wilson

83 minutes

No actual indicators of an Albania equaliser as we enter the final 10 minutes in Dortmund. Spalletti makes a double change as Matteo Darmian and Mateo Retegui substitute Dimarco and Scamacca.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:40 , Chris Wilson

81 minutes

Albania strive the ball excessive as soon as extra, however Bastoni is calm to move it again to Donnarumma beneath the problem from Bajrami.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:39 , Chris Wilson

79 minutes

Albania have began to press increased as they give the impression of being to pressure the difficulty, however Italy play their manner by means of this time. The Azzurri have possession within the Albania half, and it ends with Dimarco unleashing a shot from vary that Strakosha saves simply.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:36 , Chris Wilson

76 minutes

Chiesa’s cross is collected by Strakosha, and Albania might have one other likelihood to assault.

They win a free-kick close to midway as Bastoni crashes into the again of Broja. The latter is then changed by Rey Manaj.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:34 , Chris Wilson

74 minutes

Albania have actually been higher this half, however they’re nonetheless missing cohesion in assault. They lose possession once more with an tried ball excessive.

There’s a reserving for Hoxha as he elbows Frattesi within the again.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:32 , Chris Wilson

72 minutes

Bastoni wins the footrace and shepherds it again to Donnarumma, earlier than Albania win possession again shortly.

The ball comes excessive to Broja, however once more it’s overhit and runs to Donnarumma.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:27 , Chris Wilson

66 minutes

Chiesa wins a nook off Mitaj. Dimarco clips an excellent cross to the again publish and Di Lorenzo will get his head to it, nevertheless it’s deflected behind.

From the second nook, Dimarco delivers an out-swinging ball which is cleared by Asllani.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:24 , Chris Wilson

64 minutes

Respectable mixture from Italy as Barella performs a clipped ball over to Frattesi, however his hooked effort lands on the highest of the online.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:23 , Chris Wilson

63 minutes

Albania win it again and revel in one other little interval of possession, however they’re nonetheless missing a transparent risk. Pellegrini wins possession and Italy counter, however the assault ends as Jorginho’s by means of ball is intercepted.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:20 , Chris Wilson

60 minutes

Bastoni tries to go lengthy excessive however Hysaj heads it out. Italy come once more, with Jorginho spreading it to Chiesa, who finally ends up curling a shot previous the far publish as he tried to information it into the nook.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:17 , Chris Wilson

56 minutes

Some nice play from Italy as Scamacca flicks it across the nook to Pellegrini, who sends a flick of his personal by means of to Frattesi, however Strakosha saves nicely once more.

It’s offside ultimately anyway, however Strakosha didn’t know that.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:15 , Chris Wilson

55 minutes

Albania have loved a quick spell of sustained possession, although they’re but to trend a clear-cut alternative, and the lengthy ball over the Italy defence runs to Donnarumma.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:10 , Chris Wilson

50 minutes

There’s plenty of area opening up for Italy’s midfielders now. Barella collects the ball and performs it to Scamacca, however the assault breaks down.

Albania counter, and Broja wins a foul close to the sting of the Italy field after being dragged down by Calafiori, who’s booked.

HT: Italy 2-1 Albania

21:01 , Chris Wilson

Italy will probably be hoping for extra of the identical, whereas Albania might want to discover a innovative (or some extra scarcely plausible luck) in the event that they’re to discover a manner again into this.

20:58 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

Albania’s Nedim Bajrami scores quickest European Championship objective ever to stun Italy

20:52 , Chris Wilson

Nedim Bajrami scored for Albania towards Italy after simply 23 seconds within the quickest objective in European Championship historical past.

The Azzurri have been shocked within the first minute of their title defence at Euro 2024 in Dortmund.

Federico Dimarco took a throw-in again in the direction of Gigi Donnarumma’s objective. However it lacked sufficient energy to succeed in a teammate, with Bajrami fast to pounce.

The end was too highly effective, regardless of hitting the within of the close to publish, with the Albania followers celebrating wildly on the Westfalenstadion.

Albania’s Nedim Bajrami scores quickest Euros objective ever to stun Italy

HALF-TIME: Italy 2-1 Albania

20:50 , Chris Wilson

48 minutes

HALF-TIME! The referee brings the primary half to an finish.

It began brightly after the quickest objective within the historical past of the competitors, however Italy’s high quality has shone by means of and the holders go into the break 2-1 up.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

20:49 , Chris Wilson

46 minutes

There’ll be three minutes of added time within the first half.

Italy are ending the half in the identical manner that they’ve spent most of it – in pretty relaxed possession.

And it nearly ends in a beautiful objective, with Frattesi carrying in the direction of the field and laying it off to Chiesa. He hits a beautiful first-time cross, and Pellegrini is racing into the field – he will get contact with a diving effort however he can solely direct it broad.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

20:44 , Chris Wilson

42 minutes

Albania are having fun with some possession because the half attracts to a detailed, however they’re struggling to create any probabilities. They kick it lengthy to attempt to get the knock down, however Calafiori offers with it nicely.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

20:43 , Jack Rathborn

(AFP through Getty Pictures)

(AFP through Getty Pictures)

(AFP through Getty Pictures)

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

20:42 , Chris Wilson

40 minutes

CLOSE!

Pellegrini wins a header on the sting of the field which finally ends up on the ft of Scamacca. He’s one-v-one, however Strakosha makes one other good save.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

20:27 , Chris Wilson

25 minutes

Albania go lengthy as soon as extra and it seems to be problematic for Bastoni, however he cushions a header again to Donnarumma.

Italy go on the assault, however Di Lorenzo provides it away.

Euro 2024: Italy 2-1 Albania

20:22 , Chris Wilson

20 minutes

A superb restoration from Italy now, and what a objective that was.

Barella was a doubt for this recreation after a muscle harm, however that has actually proven his significance to this Italy facet.

The Azzurri assault once more and win a nook, which Dimarco swings in, however Strakosha punches it away.

GOAL! Italy 2-1 Albania

20:20 , Chris Wilson

16 minutes

GOAL! What successful, and Italy are forward!

There’s some pinball within the Albania field and it’s cleared poorly.

It runs straight to Barella on the sting of the field, and he cuts throughout it on the half-volley and smashes it into the left-hand nook! Beautiful method.

Euro 2024: Italy 1-1 Albania

20:17 , Chris Wilson

14 minutes

Italy have completed nicely to get well so shortly, however they’ll concentrate on the risk that Albania possess. The Azzurri are maintaining the ball nicely in the intervening time.

GOAL! Italy 1-1 Albania

20:13 , Chris Wilson

10 minutes

GOAL! Italy are degree.

Italy win their first nook of the sport as Hysaj places it behind. Pellegrini performs it brief earlier than delivering an inviting ball to the again publish, and Bastoni rises excessive to energy the header previous Strakosha.

Euro 2024: Italy 0-1 Albania

20:08 , Chris Wilson

5 minutes

The objective was recorded after 23 seconds, which makes it the quickest objective in European Championship historical past.

Italy look just a little shellshocked however they assault once more, with Djimsiti making an vital block from Chiesa’s shot.

GOAL! Italy 0-1 Albania

20:04 , Alex Pattle

1 min

GOAL! An unbelievable begin!

Dimarco’s throw-in is put into the Italy field nevertheless it runs straight to Nedim Bajrami, who takes a contact and rifles it previous Donnarumma on the close to publish!

KICK-OFF: Italy 0-0 Albania

20:01 , Chris Wilson

KICK-OFF! We’re underway on the Westfalenstadion after rousing renditions of the respective anthems. There are an terrible lot of Albania followers current.

Albania get us began.

Report: Lamine Yamal dazzles as face of recent Spain to validate intelligent swap

19:26 , Jack Rathborn

A brand new Spain, in additional methods than one. As Lamine Yamal, who was not even a 12 months previous after they received Euro 2008, turned first the youngest footballer to play in a European Championships after which, earlier than half-time, the youngest to arrange a objective in a single, Luis de la Fuente’s facet made a break with the previous.

With much less possession and extra efficiency, Spain seemed a crew making an attempt to solid off the affect of their champion sides. That they had 47 % of the ball however scored three objectives. After going out of successive World Cups in knockout video games the place they tried over 1,000 passes every, however appeared to point out treasured little curiosity in scoring, this was Spain, however not as we knew them.

Nor, actually, was it Croatia as we have now come to know them: the nice survivors, the match crew whose powers of endurance have carried them deep into World Cups, have been surprisingly supine. It was the Croatia of previous, in that Luka Modric turned the oldest participant ever in a European Championships, in that they began with a midfield trio with 376 caps between them and the primary substitute deployed was Ivan Perisic. The faces have been acquainted, however there was not the standard resilience.

Lamine Yamal dazzles as face of recent Spain to validate intelligent swap

FT: Spain 3-0 Croatia

19:05 , Chris Wilson

Holders Italy are up subsequent for Spain, with that recreation kicking off at 8pm BST on Thursday, 20 June.

For Croatia, subsequent up is a vital recreation towards Albania. They desperately want three factors on Wednesday, 19 June – that recreation kicks off at 2pm in Hamburg.

Spain vs Croatia participant rankings

19:03 , Jack Rathborn

Spain received up and operating at Euro 2024 with a simple win over Croatia, beating their Group B opponents 3-0 on Saturday.

Captain Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Luis de la Fuente’s facet in Berlin, following a superb Fabian Ruiz help, and it was Ruiz who doubled the lead with a formidable solo objective.

The standout second, nonetheless, might need come from Lamine Yamal, when the 16-year-old assisted Dani Carvajal with an excellent cross for 3-0.

Croatia thought they’d pulled one again within the second half, when substitute Bruno Petkovic received a penalty, hit the spot, and scored within the aftermath, however the objective was dominated out for encroachment.

Spain vs Croatia rankings: Teenager Lamine Yamal reveals glimpses of brilliant future

19:02 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

(Getty Pictures)

FULL-TIME: Spain 3-0 Croatia

18:57 , Chris Wilson

95 minutes

Carvajal is fouled close to his personal field and that ought to be that.

The referee blows the whistle and Spain wrap up what was, ultimately, a reasonably snug three factors.

DISALLOWED GOAL! Spain 3-0 Croatia

18:41 , Chris Wilson

81mins

NO GOAL!

Petkovic steps up and fires it low, however Simon saves! However, his rebound bounces out to Perisic, who squares it again to Petkovic for the tap-in.

There’s a quick VAR test for encroachment earlier than the penalty was taken, and the objective determination is reversed! No objective.

PENALTY! Spain 3-0 Croatia

18:40 , Chris Wilson

78 minutes

PENALTY TO CROATIA!

Out of nowhere actually, and it’s Simon’s fault. He dawdles on the ball and the deflection off his clearance makes it fall to the ft of Petkovic. He dummies it to ship Simon the flawed manner, however is introduced down by Rodri!

HALF-TIME: Spain 2-0 Croatia

17:54 , Chris Wilson

Half-time got here shortly after the objective, and what a half for Spain.

That ought to be three factors within the bag for Luis de la Fuente’s facet.

GOAL! Spain 2-0 Croatia

17:34 , Chris Wilson

32 minutes

GOAL!

And one other nice objective!

Yamal collects on the fitting and surges into the field. He squares it off to Fabian Ruiz, and the PSG man dances previous two defenders earlier than firing a low left-footed shot previous Livakovic. There was a small deflection on the way in which by means of, however that received’t hassle him.

GOAL!: Spain 1-0 Croatia

17:31 , Chris Wilson

29 minutes

GOAL! One thing out of nothing on the counter for Spain.

Cucurella wins the ball and cushions it to Rodri. He lays it off to Ruiz, who has acres to play a by means of ball straight into the trail of Morata. He’s clear by means of and he slots it simply low and previous Livakovic.

FULL-TIME: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

15:55 , Chris Wilson

97 minutes

FULL-TIME

Hungary are nonetheless making an attempt to pressure a objective right here, however this recreation is over.

The referee blows for full-time on 97 minutes, and it’s an excellent begin for the Swiss with a well-earned three factors.

Spain v Croatia: Official line-ups

15:54 , Jack Rathborn

Spain XI: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric; Budimir

GOAL! Hungary 1-3 Switzerland

15:52 , Chris Wilson

93 minutes

GOAL!! And Embolo has made certain of the win!

Sommer goes lengthy and Bolla heads it into no man’s land. It runs straight into the trail of Embolo, who brings it down brilliantly along with his chest and calmly lifts it over the onrushing Gulacsi and into the online.

GOAL: Hungary 1-2 Switzerland

15:25 , Chris Wilson

66 minutes

GOAL!

So a lot better from Hungary. Sallai picks it up once more on the left and slides it throughout to Szoboszlai. He clips in a beautiful ball to the far publish and Varga manages to flee his marker and head it previous Sommer! Sport on.

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-2 Switzerland

14:45 , Jack Rathborn

45 minutes

GOAL! That may be a stunner from Aebischer!

Aebischer curled that fantastically, wrapping it contained in the publish, with the shot discovering the underside proper nook. Magic!

Switzerland’s Michel Aebischer celebrates (AP)

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-1 Switzerland

14:41 , Jack Rathborn

41 minutes

What an opportunity! Hungary ought to be degree, a curling cross from the left and Orban wriggles free.

He doesn’t modify his physique in time after which reaches low along with his neck to move in the direction of objective. No energy or route added from the supply and that’s simple for Sommer.

Hungary’s Adam Nagy, left, challenges for the ball with Switzerland’s Michel Aebischer (AP)

Euro 2024: Hungary 0-0 Switzerland

14:10 , Jack Rathborn

10 minutes

What an opportunity! Sallai had time and area, however he blasts over!

It was superb work down the fitting from Fiola, wonderful begin from Hungary: quick, aggressive and sprinkling in high quality at occasions.

Now Switzerland in a position to settle, passing it backward and forward on the again, Xhaka dropping in to dictate.

(REUTERS)

Hungary vs Switzerland: Beginning line-ups

13:01 , Jack Rathborn

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schär, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Duah, Aebischer, Vargas

Hungary XI: Gulácsi; Lang, Orbán, Szalai; Fiola, Ádám Nagy, Schäfer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga