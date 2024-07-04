Huntsville’ Reality TV Personality Was 42

Keke Jabbar, a actuality TV persona from Love & Marriage: Huntsville, has died. She was 42.

LaTisha Moore Scott, a forged member on the OWN actuality collection and Jabbar’s cousin, shared a submit on social media.

“At the moment we’re asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our second of grief, whereas we course of this nice loss!” Scott shared on Instagram. “That is laborious for our Household!!!!!”

The dying of Jabbar was reported by YouTube vlogger Marcella Speaks, the place she learn a press release from the household saying the fact star died “peacefully at house surrounded in love.”

“She was a mother, a sister, an incredible good friend, energetic, love, and laughter. She’s going to sorely be missed,” Speaks learn.

Jabbar and Scott infamously feuded all through their lifetime collectively on the fact TV collection. Their strained relationship was chronicled by cameras with tense moments amongst them.

In a scene from a current season, Jabbar and Scott starred in a confrontation that ended with Jabbar throwing a drink at Scott’s face.

Earlier this yr, Jabbar confronted accusations of utilizing laborious medicine and utilizing another person’s urine to go a drug take a look at.

“I’ve by no means taken any form of laborious drug,” Jabbar mentioned on the Love & Marriage: Huntsville Reunion after being confronted by the present’s producer Carlos King. “I’ve by no means taken something, heroin, cocaine, crack… I’ve by no means taken something like that.”

King adopted as much as ask Jabbar if she had been sober all through filming, which she mentioned she was.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows three high-powered African-American {couples} who’re longtime associates come collectively to revitalize the thriving metropolis of Huntsville, Alabama, via their joint actual property enterprise, The Comeback Group.

King’s Kingdom Reign Leisure produces the Love & Marriage franchise, with ITV America additionally serving as producer.

