‘I can’t stop crying!’ – Lewis Hamilton admits there were days he ‘didn’t feel good enough’ after emotional return to winning ways

Requested about his feelings post-race, Hamilton mentioned: “I can’t cease crying! It’s been since 2021, daily getting up, attempting to battle, to coach, to place my thoughts to the duty and work as arduous as I can with this superb group.

“That is my final race right here on the British Grand Prix with this group [before moving to Ferrari], so I needed to win this a lot for them, as a result of I like them, I admire them a lot, all of the arduous work they’ve been placing in throughout these years.

“I’m ceaselessly grateful to everybody on this group, everybody at Mercedes, all of our companions, and in any other case to all our unbelievable followers… I might see you lap by lap as I used to be coming round, and there’s simply no better feeling [than] to complete on the entrance right here.”

Put to Hamilton that he placed on a “courageous face” amid his victory drought, the seven-time world champion opened up additional on the journey between his 103rd and 104th wins.

“It’s so robust, I believe for anybody,” he commented. “I believe the vital factor is simply the way you proceed to stand up, and also you’ve received to proceed to dig deep even whenever you really feel such as you’re on the backside of the barrel.