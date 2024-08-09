I Tried a Bunch of Stanley Cup Lookalikes so You Don’t Have To

Whether or not you’re a devotee of the pre-bedtime TikTok scroll otherwise you’re simply, nicely, a human who perceives the surface world, you’re in all probability acquainted at this level with Stanley cups, the near-comically massive water tumblers identified formally as Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumblers. Since spiking in reputation a number of years in the past (largely due to social media), they’ve change into ubiquitous: On a current stroll across the Condé workplace, I noticed extra Stanley cups perched atop my colleagues’ desks than I might depend on one hand.

Simply straight to our favourite tumblers

If vibrant colours are your precedence: Owala 40 oz. Tumbler and Corkcicle Cruiser Insulated Tumbler

For the individual toting their tumbler round city: Brumate Period

For the stylish traditionalist: Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

The funds decide: Easy Trendy Trek Tumbler

For the minimalist: S’nicely Tumbler XL

Different tumblers we appreciated

However right here’s the factor: Stanley isn’t the one firm making 40-oz. tumblers with handles and straws anymore. In truth, they’ve change into a reasonably normal providing from many of the large names in hydration, together with lots of our favorites and the three manufacturers who gained our sister publication Epicurious’s greatest water bottles testing.

So how does the competitors stack as much as the viral authentic? After placing 9 Stanley-esque cups to the check, I can confidently say that all of them did an amazing job at holding my water chilly and my physique hyper-hydrated, and they’re all suitable with most cup holders—an essential issue for you car-driving people on the market. That stated, variations like materials, leakiness, washing directions and shade choices in the end separated the tumblers I used to be excited to make use of from those I don’t assume I’ll attain for sooner or later. However these variations additionally imply that the perfect tumbler for me will not be the perfect tumbler for you—so learn on to seek out the best choice for each form of hydration head.

How I examined 40-oz. tumblers

I evaluated these tumblers in response to plenty of components that may be boiled right down to design and consuming expertise, chilly retention, and leakproof capabilities.

Design and consuming expertise

How comfy is the tumbler to carry? Does it are available enjoyable colorways or patterns? Does it spark sufficient pleasure sitting on my desk to make me—an individual who’s chronically averse to consuming water—excited to hydrate?

Chilly retention

To check this, I crammed every tumbler with an equal quantity of ice and water. After 6 hours, every mannequin I examined had performed an enough job at holding its contents chilly.

Leakproof capabilities

One in every of my main gripes with my very own Stanley cup has at all times been how a lot it leaks: By accident knock it off your bedside desk and also you’ll be left with a large puddle of water to scrub up. To check tumblers for his or her leakproof capabilities, I crammed each to the brim and turned them 180 levels, after which utterly the other way up, noting how a lot water leaked out of the straw and cap.

Owala 40-Ounce Stainless Metal Straw Tumbler

Chances are you’ll know Owala for its FreeSip water bottles, which have additionally gotten their justifiable share of TikTok fame over the previous few years. Owala bottles are identified for his or her cute colorways and namesake 2-in-1 lids, however do you know it additionally makes a 40-oz. dealt with cup? If artistic shade combos are your factor, you’ll love their tackle the XL tumbler. Just like the FreeSip, it has a multifunctional lid: This one options each a straw and a small opening for sipping (which slides shut when not in use). An indented deal with makes it extraordinarily comfy to carry. I observed virtually zero leaking once I turned it on its facet, and even when flipped over, it leaked lower than many of the competitors.

Be aware that solely the lid is dishwasher-safe, so that you’ll have to hand-wash the cup itself. Apart from that, there wasn’t a lot to complain about with this tumbler—and I’ll add that it was far and away essentially the most complimented cup out of all those I had sitting on my desk whereas penning this story.