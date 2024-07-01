India edges South Africa to win T20 Cricket World Cup

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — India pulled off a sensational seven-run win in opposition to South Africa in a gripping closing of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa, taking part in its first ever closing of an ICC match, wanted a run-a-ball 30 to win on the again of Heinrich Klaasen’s belligerent 52 off 27 balls.

However Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya, who shared seven wickets between them, roared again within the dying overs to chop down South Africa at 169-8.

Kohli’s first half-century of the match — in what he later revealed was his final T20 worldwide — anchored India to 176-7 after captain Rohit Sharma gained the toss and elected to bat.

“Guys perceive when the stress is on what must be completed,” stated Sharma, who additionally introduced his retirement after the match. “At this time was an ideal instance, [we] caught along with backs to the wall. We needed this actually unhealthy … very happy with the bunch of boys and the administration.”

Coach Rahul Dravid holds the T20 World Cup trophy aloft after India beat South Africa to win the occasion for simply the second time and the nation’s first world title in 13 years. Getty Photos

India gained its second T20 World Cup however its first world title in 13 years. The frustration had been constructing. Over the previous 12 months, India misplaced the World Take a look at Championship closing and, most gruelling, the 50-over World Cup closing at residence.

However South Africa’s heartbreak is on one other stage. It reached the ultimate unbeaten (as did India) and regarded to lastly finish its World Cup hoodoo.

South Africa sprinted to 147-4 in 15 overs when Klaasen smacked three sixes and a 4 in left-arm spinner Axar Patel’s over, which price India 24 runs.

However tempo ace Bumrah conceded solely six runs off his subsequent two overs and, in between, Pandya received the damaging Klaasen caught behind.

David Miller could not get the strike a lot regardless of scoring 21 and left-arm quick bowler Singh conceded simply 4 within the penultimate over. That gave Pandya a cushion of 16 runs to defend off the final over.

Off Pandya’s first ball, Miller was dismissed when Suryakumar Yadav plucked a superb juggling catch on the sting of the long-off boundary and sealed the consequence.

“Gutted,” South Africa captain Aiden Markram stated. “Hurts fairly a bit, however extremely proud. We by no means received snug, issues occur shortly on the again finish, however received into an ideal place to show we had been worthy finalists.”

Earlier, Kohli, who tallied solely 75 runs in seven video games, made 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes after India was in early hassle at 34-3 inside the primary 5 overs.

Patel absorbed the stress properly after getting promoted at No. 5, hitting 4 sixes in his brisk 47 off 31 balls, and put India again on monitor by sharing a 72-run stand with Kohli.

Kohli accomplished his half-century off 48 balls within the seventeenth over, then accelerated by smashing large sixes in opposition to Kagiso Rabada (1-36) and Marco Jansen (1-49). Kohli holed out within the deep within the penultimate over.

“This was my final T20 World Cup, and that is what we needed to realize,” Kohli stated. “I received the job completed for the staff on the day it mattered. It is time for the subsequent technology to take over, some superb gamers will take the staff ahead and preserve the flag waving excessive.”

Sharma, 37, is the format’s highest scorer with 4,231 runs in 159 matches for India, with 5 centuries. Saturday’s breakthrough win was his second T20 World Cup success after profitable the inaugural match in 2007, and he has performed in each T20 World Cup match since.

“This was my final recreation as properly,” stated Sharma, who stated he would proceed to be accessible to play assessments and one-day internationals for India. “No higher time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve liked each second of this. I began my India profession taking part in this format. That is what I needed, I needed to win the cup and say thanks.”

Shivam Dube made 27 off 16 balls and fell within the final over for Anrich Nortje (2-26) as India scored 58 runs within the final 5 overs.

Kohli received India off to a flier when he hit left-arm quick bowler Jansen for 3 boundaries within the first over, and captain Sharma struck left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-23) for 2 fours off his first two balls.

However Maharaj struck twice in his first over when Sharma was brilliantly snapped up by Klaasen low at sq. leg, and Rishabh Pant hit off the toe-end of the bat whereas making an attempt a reverse sweep and ballooned a easy catch behind the wickets.

Klaasen shone once more within the outfield when he caught Yadav at deep wonderful leg off Rabada’s short-pitched ball earlier than Patel and Kohli rebuilt the innings.

Patel was run out off a superb direct throw from wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as he neatly intercepted Kohli’s flick after which hit the stumps on the non-striker’s finish.