India wrestler loses an Olympic medal over her weight : NPR

Vinesh Phogat’s dream of successful India’s first gold medal on the Paris Olympics led to what for wrestlers is a nightmare situation: She didn’t make weight for the ladies’s 50-kilogram class ultimate. After initially successful an opportunity for a gold or silver medal, her disqualification means she’s going to go away France with out a medal of any sort.

Phogat later introduced her retirement from the game, saying, “Mother, wrestling has defeated me, I misplaced. Forgive me, your dream, my braveness is all damaged, I don’t have any extra energy now,” in accordance with a translation by The Hindu newspaper. The athlete turns 30 years previous later this month.

Phogat was discovered to be 100 grams over the restrict — about 3.5 ounces, much like a deck of playing cards — in accordance with the Indian Olympic Affiliation. After having three bouts on Tuesday, her weight was discovered to have elevated a bit greater than regular, the affiliation’s chief medical officer, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, mentioned on Wednesday.

Phogat had a profitable weigh-in on Tuesday morning, Pardiwala said, and her nutritionist calculated that she may have round 1 1/2 kilograms of water and meals. She additionally drank small quantities of water after her matches.

However when employees checked her weight, it was over the restrict. The athlete’s typical methods for slicing weight weren’t profitable, Pardiwala mentioned.

“We had tried all potential drastic measures all through the night time, together with slicing off her hair, shortening her garments,” Pardiwala mentioned. However to no avail.

It was a merciless solution to finish what had gave the impression to be a charmed run to the gold medal match, as Phogat delivered a string of victories over extremely ranked opponents. After two heartbreaking Olympics — a horrible knee harm ended her Rio 2016 marketing campaign, and a stunning upset ousted her in Tokyo — she was lastly on monitor to win the medal many have seen as her future.

Her disqualification “could be very stunning,” mentioned Indian Olympic Affiliation President PT Usha, who met with Phogat within the Olympic Village on Wednesday.

“We’re offering Vinesh all medical and emotional help,” Usha mentioned, including that India’s wrestling federation has filed an enchantment asking that the disqualification be reconsidered.

An Olympic medal would have been one thing of a salve to a 12 months of turmoil in India’s wrestling neighborhood. Final summer time, Phogat took on a outstanding position in high-profile protests in opposition to sexual harassment, as she and different prime wrestlers referred to as for motion in opposition to then-Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Singh, an influential politician who was additionally as soon as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.



As NPR reported final 12 months, Singh was “accused by the nation’s seven most high-profile wrestlers, together with a minor, of groping them, stalking them, demanding sexual favors and threatening them in the event that they refuse to entertain his advances.”

Singh has denied the allegations. Within the New Delhi protests in opposition to him, Phogat and different elite athletes have been confronted by police who dragged them away and detained them.

After Wednesday’s abrupt elimination derailed Phogat’s likelihood for an Olympic medal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said via X, “Vinesh, you’re a champion amongst champions! You’re India’s satisfaction and an inspiration for every Indian.”

Acknowledging a “sense of despair” over the end result, Modi added, “On the identical time, I do know that you simply epitomise resilience. It has all the time been your nature to take challenges head on.”

On the Paris Video games, Phogat defeated a roster of champions in a single day to earn a spot in opposition to Group USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt in Wednesday’s ultimate. In her first match, she upset the reigning Olympic champion, Yui Susaki of Japan. She then beat former European champion Oksana Livach of Ukraine within the quarterfinals and Pan American Video games champion Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba within the semifinals.

Due to Phogat’s disqualification, Guzman was elevated to the ultimate to face Hildebrandt. The American received the gold.

Phogat comes from a household well-known for its feminine wrestlers: her cousins’ story impressed the Bollywood movie Dangal, from Walt Disney’s India subsidiary. She has additionally spoken out in favor of empowering ladies and giving them extra help to pursue sports activities.

She advised The Hindu information outlet in 2018, “most significantly, ladies want to face up for what they need to do. It’s not nearly sports activities — even in any other case, in training or in life, ladies have to cease feeling pity for themselves or contemplating themselves weak. You must have the energy of perception in your self. Step one must be taken by a woman herself; the whole lot else follows.”

When she’s injury-free, Phogat racked up wins on the mat from an early age. She took bronze on the world championships and prime titles on the Commonwealth Video games and the Asian championships. Her outcomes, generally in weight classes a bit heavier than 50kg, have lengthy fueled hopes for Olympic greatness that, due to round 100 grams, now stay unfulfilled.