Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky recap, Caitlin Clark stats, score

The Indiana Fever are coming off a win in opposition to the Atlanta Dream and can look to proceed that momentum on Sunday in opposition to the Chicago Sky.

Indiana is 4-10 and Chicago sits at 4-8. The Fever beat the Sky 71-70 on June 1. Chicago’s Chennedy Carter and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark traded pleasantries on a few events, with Clark saying one thing towards Carter on one play and Carter hip-checking Clark earlier than an inbound go a bit of later.

Chloe Peterson could have evaluation all through, and we could have scoring updates, highlights and extra. Please keep in mind to refresh.

Last: Indiana Fever choose up fifth win of the season

With 18 seconds left, Caitlin Clark hit back-to-back free throws to present the Fever a seven-point lead. Kelsey Mitchell additionally hit a free throw for Indiana.

Clark led the Fever with 23 factors, 9 assists and eight rebounds. Aliyah Boston put up 19 factors and 14 rebounds.

Fever 91, Sky 83

0:30.0 left 4Q: Fever lead Sky late in fourth quarter

Popping out of the timeout, Caitlin Clark drilled a 3-pointer. However Kamilla Cardoso rattled off 4 straight factors for the Sky. The Fever lead 84-81.

Aliyah Boston stopped the run with a hook shot at 1:07. Angel Reese answered with a layup. That was the primary time she has scored within the second half. NaLyssa scored proper earlier than the timeout for Indiana.

Fever 88, Sky 83

3:26 left 4Q: Fever maintain 4-point lead over Sky

The Fever have shot 55% from the ground on this one. Caitlin Clark leads the workforce with 18 factors. She additionally has seven rebounds and 7 assists. Aliyah Boston has 17 factors and 13 rebounds.

Fever 81, Sky 77

5:31 left 4Q: Indiana Fever lead Chicago Sky in fourth

Indiana started the ultimate interval with an 11-7 run. Caitlin Clark had a pleasant block on Marina Mabrey that led to a basket by Aliyah Boston.

Fever 79, Sky 73

Finish of 3Q: Indiana Fever maintain slight lead over Chicago Sky

The Sky started the brand new half with a 14-8 run. That erased Indiana’s lead. Chicago is up 57-55 with 5:56 remaining within the quarter. Chennedy Carter now has 4 fouls for the Sky.

Caitlin Clark hit a 3 at 5:01. That was adopted by a basket from Aliyah Boston to present Indiana a 60-57 benefit. Marina Mabrey made a jumper at 4:13 to chop the Fever’s result in one. Clark scored on a driving layup at 4:02.

Angel Reese was referred to as for a tough foul on Clark at 2:53. Clark drove the lane and Reese smacked Clark’s head. The officers reviewed the play and upgraded the decision to a flagrant 1.

Fever 68, Sky 66

Halftime: Katie Lou Samuelson hits 3 3s in first half for Fever

Dana Evans made a 3 for the Sky to present Chicago a 42-40 lead. Aliyah Boston tied it up at 42-42 with a layup. Caitlin Clark scored her first factors since 5:51 within the first quarter with 26 seconds left within the half. Katie Lou Samuelson hit a 3 on the finish of the second quarter.

Samuelson has 9 factors, which all got here from 3-pointers. Indiana shot 57% from the ground. Kelsey Mitchell leads the workforce with 10 factors.

Fever 47, Sky 43

2:51 left 2Q: Indiana Fever take again the lead from Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso, the third total choose within the 2024 WNBA draft, hit a shot at 7:59 for the Sky. Katie Lou Samuelson answered with a 3. Cardoso scored one other basket at 6:43. NaLyssa Smith answered with a layup at 6:24. Smith tied the sport at 32-32 with a basket.

Kelsey Mitchell drilled a 3 at 5:19 to present the Fever a 35-32 lead. Indiana has shot 71% from distance (5 for 7). From there, Chicago scored 4 straight factors to take a 37-35 lead. Mitchell made a layup at 3:37. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw. The Fever take again the lead. Chennedy Carter has three fouls for the Sky.

Aliyah Boston made it 40-37 with a basket.

Fever 40, Sky 37

8:36 left 2Q: Chicago Sky lead Indiana Fever by 3

Marina Mabrey gave Chicago a 28-23 result in start the second quarter. Kelsey Mitchell then hit a jumper to chop the Sky’s lead down.

Sky 28, Fever 25

Finish of 1Q: Sky leads Fever after scorching begin from Caitlin Clark

NaLyssa Smith hit a shot for the Fever popping out of the timeout, however Chicago went on a 6-0 run from there. Katie Lou Samuelson stopped that run with a 3-pointer. Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter scored back-to-back baskets for the Sky to take a 19-18 lead on the 3:08 mark.

Lexie Hull tied issues up at 23-23 with a 3 at 1:22. Chicago’s Isabelle Harrison broke the tie with a basket at 0:43. She was fouled on the play and made the free throw.

Sky 26, Fever 23

5:49 left 1Q: Caitlin Clark opens the sport with 7 factors

Indiana and Chicago traded baskets early on. Caitlin Clark scored early and infrequently for the Fever. She hit a 3-pointer at 6:21. Clark opened the sport with 5 of Indiana’s 11 factors. Thirty seconds later, Clark made one other basket. She now has seven.

Fever 13, Sky 8

Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky begin time, date

Midday ET Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The best way to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky

TV: CBS

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Indiana Fever information

That is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV information; all instances are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/outcomes Could 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 Could 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 Could 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 Could 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 Could 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 Could 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 Could 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 Could 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 Could 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 Could 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles L, 88-82 Could 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle L, 103-88 June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* W, 71-70 June 2, Solar. at New York* L, 104-68 June 7, Fri. at Washington* W, 85-83 June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* L, 89-72 June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* W, 91-84 June 16, Solar. vs. Chicago Midday, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Solar. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Solar. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Midday, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Solar. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Solar. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Solar. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Solar. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Solar. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

