Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem At 2024 Home Run Derby Draws Criticism Online

Nation singer Ingrid Andress sang the nationwide anthem on the Residence Run Derby on July 15. Sadly, her efficiency, which kicked off the favored MLB occasion, rapidly went viral on social media for the improper causes.

The four-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter delivered the “Star-Spangled Banner” on the 2024 Residence Run Derby held at Globe Life Discipline in Arlington, Texas. As she missed a number of notes, viewers and sports activities commentators took to social media to weigh in on the rocky efficiency.

“The nationwide anthem forward of the 2024 Residence Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was fascinating, to say the least…,” the account Terrible Asserting penned on X.

“It’s spectacular that this Ingrid Andress has missed each single word. That was painful #HomeRunDerby,” added one other X consumer.

“I’m so sorry, I’m positive Ingrid Andress is an excellent particular person, however that was one of many worst nationwide anthems I believe I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” wrote Sports activities Illustrated author and podcast host Alex Carr.

The digicam then panned to some gamers, together with participant Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies, who was making an attempt to comprise his laughter. Viewers had been fast to attract comparisons to Fergie’s notorious reside model of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the 2018 NBA All-Star Sport.

“With all due respect to Ms. Andress, who’s splendidly proficient and certainly a pleasant nation singer, her rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ was not good. I’m sorry, nevertheless it wasn’t. We’re all pondering it and it needs to be stated,” wrote CBS Sports activities author Mike Axisa.

ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the nationwide anthem previous to the 2024 T-Cellular Residence … [+] Run Derby at Globe Life Discipline on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Picture by Daniel Shirey/MLB Images by way of Getty Photographs) MLB Images by way of Getty Photographs

ESPN initially posted a video of Ingrid Andress’ efficiency on YouTube, however the clip has been deleted from the location.

The 32-year-old discovered success together with her 2019 breakthrough hit “Extra Hearts Than Mine” and albums Good Particular person and Woman Like. She was nominated for 4 Grammys, together with Finest New Artist, Finest Nation Music, and Finest Nation Album in 2021. In 2023, her observe with Sam Hunt titled “Wishful Ingesting” was a contender for Finest Nation Duo/Group Efficiency.

In accordance with CBS Sports activities, Andress’ father, Brad Andress, was a energy and conditioning coach with the Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, and the College of Michigan.