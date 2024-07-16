Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem Performance At Home Run Derby Called ‘One Of The Worst’ Renditions

One viral second got here out of Monday night time’s Dwelling Run Derby earlier than the sport even began.

Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress sang the nationwide anthem on the recreation, which came about July 15 in Arlington, Texas, and her rendition is being known as “one of many worst” by viewers throughout social media.

The 32-year-old sang the anthem a cappella at Globe Life Subject and took liberties with sure notes all through the tune.

“My ears are bleeding,” one viewer wrote on X. “One of many worst nationwide anthem renditions ever.”

“Effectively that was completely different,” wrote one other.

“I’m so sorry, I’m positive Ingrid Andress is a superb individual, however that was one of many worst nationwide anthems I believe I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” wrote X consumer Alex Carr.

Many on social media have been fast to check the rendition to singer Fergie’s efficiency of the nationwide anthem on the 2018 NBA All-Star Sport. On the time, the singer obtained criticism far and large for the efficiency, which had a slower, jazzier edge.

“Fergie watching Ingrid Andress declare her crown for worst anthem of all time,” one viewer tweeted Monday.

“With all due respect, and I imply this sincerely, that is the worst anthem I’ve ever heard. Fergie would’ve been an improve,” wrote one other.

Andress is a singer-songwriter who has had a variety of hit songs and two albums since her first hit single, “Extra Hearts Than Mine” hit No. 30 on the Billboard Scorching 100 chart in 2020. She’s obtained 4 Grammy nominations up to now in her profession, most just lately for her 2021 tune “Wishful Consuming,” which she sang with Sam Hunt. Her subsequent single, “Colorado 9,” is being launched July 24.