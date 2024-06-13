International Dragon Boat Festival returning to Chicagoland

CHICAGO — A competition that blends historical tradition with the joy of sport and competitors is making a return to Chicagoland in July.

The eleventh annual Chicago Worldwide Dragon Boat Pageant might be held on Saturday, July twenty seventh.

The occasion, which is hosted by Nice White North (GWN) Dragon Boat, is bringing Main League Dragon Boat (MLDB) racing to the Ned Brown Forest Protect, popularly generally known as Busse Woods, in Schaumburg and Elk Grove.

Dragon boat racing is a standard Chinese language watercraft exercise that’s over 2000 years previous, with roots in an historical people ritual of contending villagers. It later started as a world sport in 1976.

For the native competition, dragon boat groups are made up of 20 paddlers and a drummer. The drummer is the one who leads the crew by means of the race as their cadence clues to crew into the frequency and synchronization of the paddlers’ strokes.

Groups will participate in 200m, 500m and 2k races as they appear to determine themselves as the most effective paddlers in Chicagoland.

In keeping with organizers, groups taking part within the races might be made up of a number of the nation’s greatest paddlers, Fortune 500 corporations, and visiting Canadian groups. People may also take part by registering for the GWN Expertise Dragon Boat Racing Program.

This 12 months’s occasion will happen on the South Pool on the forest protect and free parking might be obtainable.

Alongside the races, the occasion will even function a Cultural Village and a Well being and Wellness Village for paddlers and spectators.

Officers say entry to the race website and free parking might be discovered by turning south off East Higgins Street, simply east of Freeway 290.

The schedule for this 12 months’s races has not but been posted, and officers say will probably be shared on Monday, July 22. Officers say a website map will even be made obtainable one week previous to the occasion.

Groups or people trying to take part nonetheless have time to register. Registration and charges should be accomplished no later than 10 days previous to race day.

Go to the GWN web site for particulars on this 12 months’s occasion, or for info on find out how to take part.