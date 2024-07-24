Connect with us

Is Gov. Gavin Newsom a VP contender for Kamala Harris' ticket?

Is Gov. Gavin Newsom a VP contender for Kamala Harris' ticket?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom could have ended any hypothesis that he would search the Democratic presidential nomination this week after President Joe Biden ended his reelection marketing campaign, however he hasn’t but solely quieted rumblings that he’s a contender as Kamala Harris’ 2024 operating mate.

Biden endorsed Vice President and former California Sen. Kamala Harris because the occasion’s Democratic nominee for president Sunday, launching a fervent course of to search out and vet Harris’ vice chairman earlier than the Democratic Nationwide Conference mid-August.

But in contrast to lots of the different governors, congressmembers and Democratic figures named as potential vice-presidential picks, a Harris-Newsom ticket would wish to clear a handful of authorized hurdles and thorny strategic obstacles that election specialists and Democratic strategists say makes him an unlikely choose – if not not possible.

