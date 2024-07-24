Is Gov. Gavin Newsom a VP contender for Kamala Harris’ ticket?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom could have ended any hypothesis that he would search the Democratic presidential nomination this week after President Joe Biden ended his reelection marketing campaign, however he hasn’t but solely quieted rumblings that he’s a contender as Kamala Harris’ 2024 operating mate.

Biden endorsed Vice President and former California Sen. Kamala Harris because the occasion’s Democratic nominee for president Sunday, launching a fervent course of to search out and vet Harris’ vice chairman earlier than the Democratic Nationwide Conference mid-August.

But in contrast to lots of the different governors, congressmembers and Democratic figures named as potential vice-presidential picks, a Harris-Newsom ticket would wish to clear a handful of authorized hurdles and thorny strategic obstacles that election specialists and Democratic strategists say makes him an unlikely choose – if not not possible.

Newsom eyes 2028 presidential bid

The California governor, who’s 56, has certainly turn into one of the outstanding Democratic figures over the previous couple of years. At present in his second time period as governor of the nation’s most populous and affluent state, Newsom’s popularity extends far past Sacramento. It’s extensively understood that the governor is eyeing a 2028 presidential bid.

Newsom threw his assist behind Harris Sunday in an announcement on the social media platform X.

“Robust. Fearless. Tenacious. With our democracy at stake and our future on the road, nobody is best to prosecute the case towards Donald Trump’s darkish imaginative and prescient and information our nation in a more healthy route than America’s Vice President, Kamala Harris,” he mentioned.

Newsom has been one of the vocal supporters of Biden and pushed again towards calls from members of his personal occasion for him to step apart within the 2024 election. Within the hours earlier than and after Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate efficiency towards former President Donald Trump, Newsom lorded over the spin-room, singing Biden’s praises to members of the media. His progressive insurance policies and penchant for difficult Republican speaking factors have made him a boogeyman of types to the GOP, and a nationwide chief among the many Democratic occasion.

Whereas the workplace of vice chairman is usually a springboard for the presidency, the probabilities of Newsom taking that route are slim.

Longtime nationwide Democratic strategist Bob Shrum mentioned it’s “virtually not possible” Newsom would be part of a Harris ticket. He references the twelfth Modification, which lays out how members of the Electoral School solid ballots for the presidential ticket. It states that electors “vote by poll for President and Vice-President, considered one of whom, a minimum of, shall not be an inhabitant of the identical state with themselves.”

Authorized specialists instructed the Sacramento Bee that this implies California residents would primarily void the state’s 54 electoral votes, as Harris and Newsom preserve authorized residences and are registered to vote in the identical state.

“Gavin Newsom must transfer out of state and resign as governor,” Shrum mentioned of a risk for the 2 Californians to share the ticket. “As a result of Harris is rarely going to surrender her California residency.”

As for Newsom, it’s simply as unlikely he would forfeit his position as governor or ever relinquish his California residency. He’s a fourth-generation San Franciscan, his late father a state appeals courtroom decide, and made his thousands and thousands in wineries, eating places and motels stretching throughout the state.

Newsom nonetheless could have a task to play in 2024 election

Shrum, director of College of California’s Heart on the Political Future, mentioned he nonetheless expects Newsom to play a big position within the 2024 election.

“I believe he’ll proceed to be a really efficient surrogate and marketing campaign laborious,” he mentioned. “He’s telegenic, he’s fluent, he’s eloquent, so I believe he could make an actual contribution for Harris.”

Newsom has been a supply of sturdy assist on the difficulty of abortion rights for Democrats throughout the nation. Final yr he led a bunch of Democratic governors in 20 states aimed toward bolstering abortion entry, and earlier this yr he launched PAC to proceed that effort – primarily by operating adverts criticizing Republican abortion restrictions in GOP strongholds like Texas and Tennessee and in vital swing states like Arizona.

Abortion rights has turn into a cornerstone of Harris’ campaigning for Biden over the previous a number of months and is predicted to proceed into her bid for president.

