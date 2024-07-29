Is Jade Carey Sick? Gymnast Falls During Floor Exercise

U.S. gymnast Jade Carey pushed by way of some latest well being points to compete within the ladies’s gymnastics qualification spherical on Sunday, July 28.

The 24-year-old revealed to Olympics.com after a heartbreaking fall within the flooring train — the occasion that earned her a gold medal in Tokyo — that she has been feeling sick and struggling to eat. She didn’t disclose a selected sickness.

“I simply haven’t been feeling effectively the previous few days and haven’t been in a position to eat or something,” she stated.

She continued, “I had, like, no power as we speak and didn’t actually have a way of what was happening in my head. So, I simply form of needed individuals to know that so, they know that there’s truly one thing fallacious.”

Throughout her flooring routine, her final tumbling go ended along with her on the bottom out of bounds.

Jade Carey falls on the finish of her flooring routine in the course of the gymnastics qualification spherical July 28. Tim Clayton – Corbis / Corbis by way of Getty Photos

Retired Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman additionally spoke to Olympics.com and applauded Carey’s persistence.

“One of many hardest issues about sports activities is that regardless of how a lot you put together you, typically the morning that you just get up for a meet, you won’t be feeling effectively,” Raisman stated. “You may be jet lagged, you might not have slept effectively, and fluke issues can occur. It’s simply so devastating to listen to that she hasn’t been feeling effectively. I hope that she is aware of that she did an unbelievable job.”

Information of Carey’s sickness comes after teammate Simone Biles additionally skilled ache in the course of the opening spherical. Earlier than the ground train, Biles needed to briefly depart the mat to get her left ankle taped. Each Carey and Biles nonetheless delivered for Workforce USA, which ended the spherical within the lead with a complete rating of 172.296.

Learn on for what Carey has stated about her well being thus far within the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Is Jade Carey sick?

Carey opened up extra about how she has been feeling on X July 28.

In response to a tweet from journalist Scott Bregman about his Olympics.com article, she stated, “I haven’t been feeling the perfect the previous few days however I gave it every thing I had as we speak.”

The gymnast added, “Thanks for all of the assist I’ve acquired. I’m so grateful,” with two purple coronary heart emoji.

After receiving a ten.633 rating on the ground, placing her out of the working to defend her gold medal, Carey rallied on the vault with a with a 14.433.

