Is Joey Chestnut in the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest?

The one factor that may cease Joey Chestnut is purple tape.

Watching Chestnut dominate the Nathan’s Scorching Canine Consuming Contest has change into as a lot a staple of Fourth of July festivities as barbecues, fireworks and your raunchy uncle downing one too many Miller Lites. This 12 months, although, Chestnut will not be dunking buns or the competitors.

The present — and the stomachs — should go on, even with out Chestnut. This is why he will not be on the nook of Surf and Stilwell come July 4:

Is Joey Chestnut within the Nathan’s sizzling canine consuming contest?

Chestnut won’t be competing within the 2024 Nathan’s Well-known Scorching Canine Consuming Contest as a consequence of a contractual dispute with Main League Consuming, the group that sanctions the occasion.

In June, Chestnut signed an endorsement cope with Unattainable Meals to sponsor a brand new, meatless sizzling canine. Representing a rival model is one thing that gave MLE and Nathan’s Well-known greater than a little bit of indigestion, resulting in him not being on the occasion this 12 months.

The ban, although, is not everlasting, in accordance with MLE, which desires Chestnut to compete at future occasions.

“Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We might love nothing greater than to have him on the Nathan’s Well-known Worldwide Scorching Canine Consuming Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he isn’t representing a rival model,” MLE mentioned in a press release.

That mentioned, this is not the final you may see of Chestnut downing canine.

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi

Although he isn’t consuming sizzling canine on the Fourth of July, Chestnut will return to the aggressive consuming highlight in a giant, huge manner in 2024, by dealing with an outdated rival.

Chestnut will tackle nemesis Takeru Kobayashi on Sept. 2 in a stay Netflix particular titled “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.”

“Via all of my years in aggressive consuming, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival,” Chestnut mentioned in a press release. “Competing towards him pushed me to be so a lot better. I do know that followers have waited a very long time for an additional chapter of our rivalry and I can not look ahead to our large showdown stay on Netflix!”

Kobayashi and Chestnut final jawed off in 2009, with Chestnut chewing out the six-time Mustard Belt winner.

