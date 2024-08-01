Is Trump in Chicago today? Why Trump is speaking at NABJ convention – NBC Chicago

Editor’s Notice: Former President Donald Trump’s dialog on the NABJ conference in Chicago is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. and might be streamed reside within the participant above as soon as it begins.

The president of the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists has launched a press release after the affiliation made the controversial determination to ask former President and Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump to talk on the group’s conference this week in Chicago, a transfer that led a conference co-chair to step down from her position.

In his assertion, NABJ President Ken Lemon defended the group’s determination to ask Trump to talk, saying it was “in line” with conference practices courting again to 1976. Lemon mentioned Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic Nominee for President, had additionally been invited to talk.

“It has all the time been our coverage to make sure that candidates know that an invite will not be an endorsement,” Lemon’s assertion mentioned. ‘We additionally agreed that whereas this race is far totally different — and contentious — so are the results.”

The complete assertion from Lemon may be discovered under:

NABJ has been in talks with each the Democratic and Republican events since January. NABJ was involved with Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff for an in-person panel earlier than President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

Nevertheless, we had been suggested by her marketing campaign that her schedule couldn’t accommodate this request. The final replace we had been offered was that Harris wouldn’t be obtainable in individual or nearly throughout our Conference. We’re in talks about digital choices sooner or later and are nonetheless working to succeed in an settlement.

Whereas we acknowledge the considerations expressed by our members, we imagine it is vital for us to supply our members with the chance to listen to instantly from candidates and maintain them accountable. We additionally need to present our members with the information.

Trump is scheduled to seem on the conference, happening on the Hilton Resort at 720 S. Michigan Ave., at 12 p.m. Wednesday as a part of a dialog with moderators Rachel Scott of ABC Information; Harris Faulker of Fox Information and Kadia Goba Semafor, a put up from the NABJ mentioned.

The occasion, open to conference attendees solely, is described by organizers as a “Q&A with political journalists earlier than an viewers of registered conference attendees that will think about probably the most urgent points dealing with the Black neighborhood.” It is going to be fact-checked reside by PolitiFact, and is scheduled to final one hour, organizers mentioned.

No questions from the viewers might be taken, the occasion web site mentioned. It is going to be streamed reside within the participant above and on the NBC Chicago streaming channel as soon as it begins.

“We sit up for our attendees listening to from former President Trump on the important points our members and their audiences care about most,” Lemon mentioned in a separate assertion concerning the occasion. “Whereas NABJ doesn’t endorse political candidates as a journalism group, we perceive the intense work of our members, and welcome the chance for them to ask the powerful questions that may present the truthful solutions Black Individuals need and have to know.”

Not less than two teams are planning to carry protests forward of the occasion downtown, in accordance with press releases from differing organizations. Visitors on Chicago streets could also be impacted.

Trump’s look on the NABJ has sparked blended reactions from throughout the group, as conference co-chair, Washington Put up reporter Karen Attiah introduced she would step down from her position, saying she wasn’t consulted concerning the determination to ask Trump to talk.

“To the journalists interviewing Trump, I want them one of the best of luck,” Attiah wrote in a social media post saying her determination to resign her place. “For everybody else, I am wanting ahead to assembly and reconnecting with all of you within the Windy Metropolis.”

Attiah went on to say her determination was influenced by a “number of components,” and that she was “not concerned or consulted with in any method with the choice to platform Trump in such a format.”

Attiah’s announcement Tuesday got here a number of hours earlier than a supply aware of Vice President Kamala Harris’ plans mentioned that Harris wouldn’t attend the NABJ conference due to conflicts along with her schedule, a report from CNBC mentioned. In keeping with a put up from the NABJ, Harris has supplied to deal with the NABJ nearly, post-convention.

Trump final visited Chicago for a 2019 rally, with a whole lot of protesters gathering exterior Trump Tower within the Loop, dozens of bodily altercations within the viewers on the College of Illinois at Chicago, and loads of rancor from the then-president himself, who criticized former Chicago Police Supt. David Brown as a “shame.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a harsh critic of the previous president, mentioned Tuesday that the town might be ready for the go to, however had sturdy phrases about Trump’s alleged contempt for Chicago.

“There’s no secret that the previous president Donald Trump is an abuser,” he mentioned. “He was fairly merciless to many people within the Black press specifically.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker additionally blasted Trump’s go to, saying he has repeatedly insulted Midwestern cities and values.

“Each time Donald Trump visits the Midwest he tells us how a lot he hates it,” he mentioned. “He referred to as Milwaukee horrible. He referred to as Detroit corrupt. He denigrated Chicago police. His go to to Chicago tomorrow will little question be one other try and distract from his flailing marketing campaign, with as many lies as there are vacancies at Trump Tower.”

The looks from Donald Trump comes weeks away from the Democratic Nationwide Conference in Chicago, scheduled for Aug. 19-22, the place President Joe Biden is about to make a keynote speech.