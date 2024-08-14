Israel-Hamas war latest: Iran rejects European leaders’ call to refrain from any retaliatory attacks

Iran rejected a name Tuesday by three European international locations urging it to chorus from any retaliatory assaults that will additional escalate regional tensions. Iran calls it an “extreme request.”

The leaders of Britain, France and Germany in a joint assertion Monday requested Iran and its allies to chorus from retaliation for the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran final month. Iran has blamed Israel.

The European leaders additionally endorsed the newest push by mediators from Qatar, Egypt and america to dealer an settlement to finish the Israel-Hamas warfare. Talks are anticipated to renew Thursday. They usually known as for the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas and the “unfettered” supply of humanitarian help to Gaza.

Mediators have spent months attempting to get the edges to comply with a three-phase plan by which Hamas would launch the remaining hostages captured in its Oct. 7 assault in change for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, and Israel would withdraw from Gaza.

After greater than 10 months of combating, the Palestinian demise toll is nearing 40,000 in Gaza, in keeping with the Well being Ministry there.

___

Right here’s the newest:

UNITED NATIONS — A number of United Nations Safety Council members clamored Tuesday for a Gaza cease-fire deal to be sealed, with negotiations set to renew this week.

However the council, which voted in June to embrace a United States proposal for a cease-fire, took no additional motion at Tuesday’s emergency assembly on Israel’s lethal weekend airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza.

Russia argued that council has given the U.S. cease-fire plan greater than sufficient time. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy advised the group contemplate “strengthening” its push for a cease-fire.

The U.S., Egypt and Qatar have been attempting to get Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas to signal onto the three-phase plan. Talks have been anticipated to proceed Thursday, but it surely’s unclear whether or not Hamas will take part.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield advised the Safety Council that her nation is ready to make “a ultimate bridging proposal: one which resolves the remaining implementation points in a way that meets the expectations of all events.” She didn’t element it.

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan, whose nation isn’t a council member, excoriated the group for convening an pressing assembly about Saturday’s airstrike on the Tabeen college. Israel says it focused militant fighters working from the varsity compound.

Safety Council members voiced a spread of concern and condemnation in regards to the assault. However Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour known as on them to reply to Israel’s navy marketing campaign with sanctions, not simply phrases.

“Israel doesn’t care about your condemnations,” he stated, twice.

WASHINGTON — United States President Joe Biden stated Tuesday that reaching a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was “getting laborious” however he expressed his resolve at securing an finish to the hostilities.

“We’ll see what Iran does and we’ll see what occurs if there’s any assault. However I’m not giving up,” Biden advised reporters after arriving in New Orleans for an look.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — An airstrike by Israeli Protection Forces killed a 3-month-old boy and his uncle and injured a variety of individuals in Bureij Monday evening, a day earlier than one other strike killed 5 individuals inside a coffeeshop within the metropolis of Deir al-Balah.

Related Press footage confirmed a bit lady on the bottom together with her injured head wrapped in a white gauze with a flower dangling down her face and her legs injured. Subsequent to her, a useless child laid along with his eyes half open, and his small arms had been crossed and positioned on his abdomen by one who tied them loosely along with a small piece of fabric earlier than transferring him to the morgue to arrange him for burial.

A number of individuals gathered out of the hospital to carry out a funeral prayer for the child and his uncle whose our bodies had been wrapped in white shrouds.

The Gaza Well being Ministry stated Tuesday that the variety of infants who had been born and died throughout the warfare had reached 115 infants for the reason that aggression started in October.

On Tuesday, a separate air strike hit a coffeeshop within the jap a part of Deir al-Balah, killing 5 males who had been inside. Related Press footage confirmed a small crowd of individuals gathering contained in the morgue at Al-Aqsa hospital the place all 5 males had been positioned inside white plastic luggage. A younger man cried loudly as he tightly hugged one of many deceased.

WASHINGTON — Qatar will search to persuade Hamas to take part in Thursday’s peace talks over the warfare in Gaza, a U.S. State Division official stated.

Hamas has thus far declined to agree to participate in ceasefire negotiations, which occur amid fears that tensions between Israel and Iran may escalate following Israel’s killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

“Our companions in Qatar have assured us that they may work to have Hamas represented,” U.S. State Division spokesperson Vedant Patel stated throughout a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

Patel declined to reply to questions on particular calls for made by both aspect however stated American efforts are centered on stopping higher violence and ending humanitarian struggling within the area.

“We’re working across the clock day by day,” Patel stated of peace talks. “Everybody within the area ought to perceive that additional assaults solely perpetuate battle and instability and insecurity for everybody.”

Patel stated the U.S. continues to face with Israel and can assist its ally within the face of any Iranian retaliation for Haniyeh’s demise.

“We actually received’t hesitate to defend Israel in addition to our personnel from not simply assaults from Iran however from Iranian-backed proxies as effectively.”

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey on Tuesday denounced a go to to a Jerusalem holy web site by Israeli teams, together with a far-right minister, as a “provocation” that would additional escalate tensions within the area.

A Turkish International Ministry assertion stated the “provocative motion” had proven that Israel has “no intention of reaching peace.”

The ministry as soon as once more known as on the worldwide neighborhood to take motion to cease the Israeli authorities’s “brutality.”

On Tuesday, Israel’s Nationwide Safety Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined a whole bunch of principally spiritual and ultra-nationalist Jews in visiting the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and inspired prayer there. The positioning is the third holiest web site in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who seek advice from it because the Temple Mount.

Below a longstanding, casual association referred to as the established order, Jews are allowed to go to the location however not pray there.

“The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by a whole bunch of radical Israelis, together with ministers, underneath police safety is a provocation that violates the historic standing of Jerusalem and can additional escalate the strain in our area,” the Turkish ministry stated.

When requested in regards to the prayer, U.N. deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq stated the established order at Jerusalem’s holy websites shouldn’t be disturbed, and “this form of habits is unhelpful, and it’s unduly provocative.”

UNITED NATIONS – Iran’s Everlasting Mission to the United Nations stated Tuesday that Iran is just not contemplating sending representatives to cease-fire talks.

“Now we have not engaged within the oblique cease-fire negotiations between Hamas and the regime, facilitated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., and maintain no intention for involvement in such negotiations,” the mission stated.

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met with Palestinian chief Mahmoud Abbas and advised him Russia is deeply involved in regards to the struggling within the area’s disaster.

“In fact, we’re watching the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Palestine with nice ache and concern. For our half, we’re doing every little thing to assist the Palestinian individuals,” Putin stated on the opening of the assembly. “Now we have despatched about 700 tons of assorted kinds of cargo.”

Abbas in flip thanked Putin for Russia’s assist and complained that “The U.N., attributable to stress from the U.S., has failed in its mission to provide one resolution, to undertake one decision that will implement, make sure the implementation of the rights of the Palestinian individuals.”

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s navy stated that they decided Khan Younis as the placement from which the Palestinian militants fired rockets geared toward Tel Aviv.

Israel’s military final week had launched the final in a sequence of incursions into the southern Gaza metropolis, triggering one other exodus of Palestinians from the world because it resumed an air and floor offensive.

Earlier right now, the military stated its troops proceed to function in Khan Younis, the place they “eradicated terrorists, together with from Hamas’ rockets unit.”

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s navy says Palestinian militants have fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip and considered one of them landed within the sea off central Israel. It says the opposite projectile didn’t cross into Israeli territory.

Hamas’ armed wing stated it fired two rockets at Tel Aviv, positioned on the coast in central Israel.

Palestinian rocket hearth has dramatically quieted throughout Israel’s 10-month offensive in Gaza, which was launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault into Israel. The final rocket assault on Tel Aviv was on Might 26.

Militants nonetheless launch sporadic rocket and mortar assaults close to the border, however almost all of the projectiles are intercepted or fall in open areas with out inflicting casualties or harm.

BEIRUT — Lebanese authorities have evacuated prisoners from police stations in Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon to different components of the nation out of issues about attainable warfare with Israel, judicial and safety officers say.

The officers say about 220 prisoners had been moved. It comes amid issues that the continued change of cross-border hearth between Israeli troops and members of the Lebanon-based militant Hezbollah group would possibly broaden after Israel killed a high Hezbollah official final month. Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate.

If all-out warfare breaks out, many worry that Beirut’s southern suburbs and south Lebanon, the place Hezbollah has a large presence, may face intense Israeli airstrikes. The officers say the evacuated prisoners are held on suspicion of committing numerous crimes akin to homicide and theft.

___

Related Press journalist Bassem Mroue contributed to this report.

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to ease issues over a choice by one of many three main credit standing companies to downgrade Israel’s financial score amid the 10-month warfare in Gaza. The downgrade can have an effect on Israel’s borrowing charge and its capacity to hunt money from worldwide lenders.

Fitch Rankings in its advisory word downgraded Israel from “A+” to “A” late Monday. “In our view, the battle in Gaza may final effectively into 2025 and there are dangers of it broadening to different fronts,” it stated. “Along with human losses, it may lead to important further navy spending, destruction of infrastructure and extra sustained harm to financial exercise and funding, resulting in an extra deterioration of Israel’s credit score metrics.”

“The reducing of the score is a results of Israel having to deal with a multi-front warfare that was pressured on it,” Netanyahu stated Tuesday. “The score might be raised once more after we win.”

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a far-right minister who inspired prayer at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy web site “deviated” from preparations governing it.

The uncommon acknowledgement of a breach within the so-called established order seemed to be an effort to cut back tensions as Israel braces for attainable retaliation from Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah over the focused killing of two high militants final month.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is the third holiest web site in Islam and the holiest for Jews, who seek advice from it because the Temple Mount. It’s on the emotional coronary heart of the Israeli-Palestinian battle, and perceived encroachments have typically sparked violence throughout the area. Below a longstanding association referred to as the established order, Jews can go to the location however not pray there.

Jordan, which serves as custodian of the location and has lengthy condemned Israel’s actions there, is anticipated to play a serious position in defending Israel in opposition to any Iranian assault.

On Tuesday, Nationwide Safety Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined a whole bunch of Jews in visiting the location as they commemorated the destruction of the temples. In a video launched by his workplace, Ben-Gvir strolls with supporters and one yells out a Jewish prayer. Ben-Gvir says he has made “very giant progress” in easing the foundations in opposition to Jewish prayer there.

An announcement by the prime minister’s workplace stated “it’s the authorities and the prime minister who decide coverage on the Temple Mount.”

JERUSALEM — Israel’s far-right Nationwide Safety Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem’s most delicate holy web site Tuesday, in a pilgrimage seen by Muslims as provocative as regional tensions soar.

Tensions over the compound have fueled rounds of violence earlier than. Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist settler chief, final visited the compound in July, which the Palestinian International Ministry condemned as a “provocative intrusion” that endangered the delicate established order concerning the Jerusalem compound.

Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint web site Tuesday morning as Jews marked Tisha B’Av, a day of mourning commemorating the destruction of the biblical Temples. Jews revere the location because the Temple Mount, believed to be the placement of the First and Second Temples, and it’s a holy web site for Muslims as Haram al-Sharif or the Noble Sanctuary.

The go to elicited a rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated prayers there have been a “deviation” from decades-old understandings on the web site that prohibit Jewish worship there.

In video launched by his workplace, Ben-Gvir was seen strolling via the compound singing, “The individuals of Israel stay!” whereas accompanied by dozens of supporters. One supporter yelled a Jewish prayer, which isn’t permitted underneath the longstanding association in place on the web site meant to ease regional tensions. Ben-Gvir has stated he’s altering the coverage and, regardless of earlier assurances on the contrary by Netanyahu, he repeated the stance Tuesday, including that “very giant progress” had been made to permit Jewish prayer on the web site. Netanyahu stated there was no change to the coverage.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president advised Britain’s prime minister that Tehran considers retaliation in opposition to Israel over the July killing of Hamas official Ismail Haniyeh a proper, and a technique to discourage future aggression.

A Tuesday report by the official IRNA information company stated President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a late Monday telephone dialog with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, stated {that a} punitive response to an aggressor is “a proper of countries and an answer for stopping crimes and aggression.”

Pezeshkian stated that the West’s silence about “unprecedented inhumane crime” in Gaza and Israeli assaults elsewhere within the Center East was “irresponsible” and inspired Israel to place regional and world safety in danger.

The report stated the 2 leaders mentioned methods for restoring peace and stability within the area and the world in addition to enhancing bilateral relations, with out elaborating.

In response to an announcement from his workplace, Starmer stated he was deeply involved by the state of affairs within the area and known as on all events to de-escalate. Throughout the 30-minute name with Pezeshkian, Starmer requested Iran to not assault Israel, including that warfare was not in anybody’s pursuits.

Israel has not confirmed nor denied its position within the July killing of Haniyeh, however Israel earlier pledged to kill him and different Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel that sparked the warfare in Gaza. The assassination has sparked fears of a wider regional battle and of a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran if Tehran retaliates.

Iran doesn’t acknowledge Israel and helps anti-Israeli militant teams together with Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran rejected a name Tuesday by three European international locations demanding it to chorus from any retaliatory assaults that will additional escalate regional tensions.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a joint assertion Monday endorsing the newest push by mediators Qatar, Egypt and america to dealer an settlement to finish the Israel-Hamas warfare. The European leaders additionally known as for the return of scores of hostages held by Hamas and the “unfettered” supply of humanitarian help, and requested that Iran and its allies to chorus from retaliation that will additional escalate regional tensions after the late-July killings of two senior officers in Beirut and Tehran.

“Such calls for lack political logic, are completely opposite to the ideas and guidelines of worldwide regulation, and signify an extreme request,” Iranian International Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stated.

The nation’s international ministry stated Iran is decisive about defending its rights and doesn’t want any permission to retaliate over the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, state-run IRNA information company reported.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at the very least 16 Palestinians, together with 4 girls and 7 youngsters, and orphaned one other 4 youngsters, Palestinian medical officers stated Tuesday.

Ten individuals had been killed in a strike late Monday on a home close to the southern metropolis of Khan Younis, the place Israel ordered mass evacuations in current days, saying it should act in opposition to Palestinian militants.

Nasser Hospital, the place the our bodies had been introduced, stated one other 4 youngsters, together with a 3-month-old toddler, had been wounded. The toddler’s dad and mom and their different 5 youngsters had been amongst these killed. The dad and mom of the opposite three wounded youngsters had been additionally killed, in keeping with the hospital’s record of casualties. An Related Press journalist counted the our bodies.

A separate strike close to Deir al-Balah in central Gaza killed a lady and her twin infants, who had been 4 days outdated, and their grandmother. One other strike in central Gaza killed a person and his nephew.

An Related Press reporter counted the our bodies on the close by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and spoke to the daddy of the twins, who had deliberate to register their delivery on Tuesday.

Israel says it tries to keep away from harming civilians and blames their deaths on Hamas as a result of its fighters function in residential areas. The navy not often feedback on particular person strikes, which regularly kill girls and youngsters.

___

This story has been corrected to say the wounded toddler was 3 months outdated, not 5 months outdated.