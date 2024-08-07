Israelis prepare for Iran attack : NPR

Israelis are steeling themselves for an assault from Iran and Hezbollah. Iran has vowed retaliation towards Israel after the assassination of a Hamas chief in Tehran final week.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Iran has vowed retaliation towards Israel after the assassination of a Hamas chief in Tehran final week. The senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps stated in the present day that Israel can anticipate a, quote, “crushing response.” Israel is bracing for that response. NPR’s three correspondents there are unfold out across the space, together with Kat Lonsdorf, who joins us now from Jerusalem. Hello, Kat.

KAT LONSDORF, BYLINE: Hey, Ailsa.

CHANG: OK. So what’s it like in Jerusalem proper now? Like, what are you listening to from individuals?

LONSDORF: Properly, I imply, it is just about enterprise as normal right here. You already know, the lodge we’re staying at, which is in central Jerusalem – it is fairly full. Individuals are within the eating places. And in the present day the pool was packed, though I’ll say that the upkeep employees right here have been hanging up indicators in all of the hallways pointing to the closest shelter, so it wasn’t precisely an peculiar day. We took a stroll across the neighborhood, and other people have been out having espresso, getting dinner, together with Hani Zakin, who was out buying along with her younger son.

HANI ZAKIN: (Talking Hebrew).

LONSDORF: She instructed me, you already know, “what must occur will occur. And it is a very, very dangerous state of affairs, however we now have to go on residing.” She says she was right here in Jerusalem again in April, when Iran despatched a whole bunch of missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for a strike on its consulate in Damascus. Israel shot most of these down, lots of them over right here in Jerusalem. And there wasn’t actually a lot injury in any respect. She says that gave her a way of safety, particularly going into this unsure time. However she additionally acknowledged that, right here in Jerusalem, it is typically extra calm, in contrast to within the north, for instance, the place there are numerous sirens and rockets every single day.

CHANG: Yeah. Let’s discuss that. I imply, we now have groups unfold out all through Israel.

LONSDORF: Yeah.

CHANG: What’s the sense exterior of Jerusalem?

LONSDORF: Properly, like Hani Zakin identified, within the north, it is totally different. That space has been bombarded consistently with rockets from Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and Israel has been preventing again. You already know, our colleague Hadeel Al-Shalchi is in Haifa within the north, and the streets there are fairly empty, she says. She talked with the municipality there, the place they’re getting ready for the worst, stockpiling shelters with meals, water, turbines. She stated that individuals there have been just a little frightened but additionally typically calm. They stated that they are fairly used to this. You already know, there’s the identical sense that no matter can be can be, and there is not a lot we are able to do about it.

CHANG: Properly, what will we find out about how the Israeli authorities is getting ready at this level?

LONSDORF: Yeah. So in the present day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel’s safety chiefs to debate the state of affairs. He is been having practically every day safety conferences for the previous week. The Israeli army has stated time and time once more for months now that they’re totally ready for any state of affairs, and whereas the intention is to not escalate the battle, they’re ready for that as properly. And extra broadly, the U.S. is shifting fighter jets and warships to this area as backup. Bear in mind; the U.S. helped Israel shoot down lots of these missiles and drones that Iran launched again in April, and lots of of these have been in Jordanian airspace, which is a robust U.S. ally. So in the present day President Biden spoke on the telephone to Jordanian King Abdullah, and so they each urged the significance of de-escalation and calm.

CHANG: Properly, all of the rhetoric across the Iranian retaliation makes it appear imminent. Is there any thought of what to anticipate?

LONSDORF: Properly, we now have some clues. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken instructed his counterparts on the G-7 yesterday that the assault might begin as early as in the present day, which is among the causes we’re all bracing over right here. And Israeli intelligence officers have instructed NPR they anticipate the assault will focus primarily on army targets in Israel. And whereas they are saying it could be much like the assault in April, which lasted a couple of hours, they’re anticipating this one to be longer.

CHANG: That’s NPR’s Kat Lonsdorf in Jerusalem. Thanks a lot, Kat.

LONSDORF: Thanks.

