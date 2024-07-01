Italy vs. Switzerland odds, pick, live stream: Predicting Euro 2024 online, where to watch, TV channel, time

After making it out of the group phases at Euro 2024, Switzerland and Italy now meet Saturday in Berlin for the primary sport of the spherical of 16. Luciano Spalletti’s aspect gained their opening sport towards Albania, however then struggled and misplaced 1-0 to Spain and drew 1-1 towards Croatia due to a final minute purpose of Mattia Zaccagni which secured their qualification for the knockout spherical. Switzerland, on the opposite handed ended up second within the group with Germany. This is what you might want to know:

How you can watch and odds

Date: Saturday, June 29 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 29 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Olympiastadion — Berlin, Germany



Olympiastadion — Berlin, TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (attempt at no cost)

FS1 | Fubo (attempt at no cost) Odds: Switzerland +240; Draw +195; Italy +145

Crew information

Switzerland: Murat Yakin’s aspect should cope with the absence of Silvan Widmer, who’s suspended and can miss the Italy sport on Saturday. Widmer can be changed by defender Leonidas Stergiou whereas Breel Embolo will lead the attacking line alongside Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye.

Attainable Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

Italy: Spalletti can be pressured to make some adjustments as Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is suspended and can be changed by AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini. Each Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca are anticipated to start out after they have been rested at first of the sport towards Croatia.

Attainable Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca.

Euro bracket and spherical of 16 schedule



CBS Sports activities Golazo



All instances Japanese

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland vs. Italy, 12 p.m. on FS1

Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on Fox

Sunday, June 30

England vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on Fox

Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Monday, July 1

France vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on FS1

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox

Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on FS1

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

Prediction

Italy struggled within the first a part of the match, however the final minute purpose towards Croatia restored them new motivations for the upcoming sport. Choose: Italy 1, Switzerland 0.