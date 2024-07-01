News
Italy vs. Switzerland odds, pick, live stream: Predicting Euro 2024 online, where to watch, TV channel, time
After making it out of the group phases at Euro 2024, Switzerland and Italy now meet Saturday in Berlin for the primary sport of the spherical of 16. Luciano Spalletti’s aspect gained their opening sport towards Albania, however then struggled and misplaced 1-0 to Spain and drew 1-1 towards Croatia due to a final minute purpose of Mattia Zaccagni which secured their qualification for the knockout spherical. Switzerland, on the opposite handed ended up second within the group with Germany. This is what you might want to know:
How you can watch and odds
- Date: Saturday, June 29 | Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Olympiastadion — Berlin, Germany
- TV: FS1 | Stream: Fubo (attempt at no cost)
- Odds: Switzerland +240; Draw +195; Italy +145
Crew information
Switzerland: Murat Yakin’s aspect should cope with the absence of Silvan Widmer, who’s suspended and can miss the Italy sport on Saturday. Widmer can be changed by defender Leonidas Stergiou whereas Breel Embolo will lead the attacking line alongside Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye.
Attainable Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Stergiou, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.
Italy: Spalletti can be pressured to make some adjustments as Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori is suspended and can be changed by AS Roma’s Gianluca Mancini. Each Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca are anticipated to start out after they have been rested at first of the sport towards Croatia.
Attainable Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Mancini, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Dimarco; Chiesa, Scamacca.
Euro bracket and spherical of 16 schedule
All instances Japanese
Saturday, June 29
Switzerland vs. Italy, 12 p.m. on FS1
Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on Fox
Sunday, June 30
England vs. Slovakia, 12 p.m. on Fox
Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Monday, July 1
France vs. Belgium, 12 p.m. on FS1
Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox
Tuesday, July 2
Romania vs. Netherlands, 12 p.m. on FS1
Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox
Prediction
Italy struggled within the first a part of the match, however the final minute purpose towards Croatia restored them new motivations for the upcoming sport. Choose: Italy 1, Switzerland 0.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
India Election Results: Live Updates
-
News4 weeks ago
Chad Daybell sentenced to death in ‘doomsday’ murders case
-
News4 weeks ago
Berkshire Hathaway: NYSE says glitch that showed stock down 99.97% has been resolved
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Part 2 Trailer: Tensions Arise for Polin
-
News4 weeks ago
India election results 2024: Modi’s BJP ahead but opposition makes inroads
-
News4 weeks ago
Kylian Mbappé joins Real Madrid after years of speculation
-
News4 weeks ago
Giant, venomous flying spiders are invading the U.S. But don’t panic
-
News4 weeks ago
CKD, ESKD Predictors Identified in Children With Lupus Nephritis