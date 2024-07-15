Jacoby Jones, Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl champion, dies at 40

BALTIMORE — Jacoby Jones, former vast receiver and kick return specialist who helped the Baltimore Ravens win their final Tremendous Bowl, has died, the Baltimore Ravens confirmed on Sunday. He was 40 years previous.

The Jones household mentioned in an announcement that he died at his dwelling in New Orleans. Jones celebrated his birthday on July 11.

“We need to categorical our gratitude for all the type ideas and assist you have got proven us throughout this difficult time,”

the household shared in an announcement by way of the NFL Gamers Affiliation. “Your ongoing assist and respecting our privateness means loads to us.”

Jones was promoted in April to be the top coach of the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor soccer crew. He additionally beforehand coached soccer at Morgan State in Baltimore.

“We’re saddened to deliver you the information that Head Coach Jacoby Jones has handed away,” the Beaumont Renegades mentioned in an announcement. “He meant a lot to us and we all know how beloved he was by all of you. Jacoby was a particular soccer participant. He beloved each minute of each recreation and knew the place he was each day was a blessing. However what may be mentioned about him as a soccer participant is barely scratching the floor of who he was as a person.”

In 9 NFL seasons with Houston, Baltimore, San Diego and Pittsburgh, Jones had 203 catches for two,733 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He additionally had 127 punt returns (13.5 yards per return) for 4 touchdowns and 183 kickoff returns (27 yards per return) for 5 touchdowns.

In 2017, he signed a one-day contract with the Ravens so he may retire as a member of the crew. He was acknowledged by the Ravens earlier than their AFC Divisional Recreation in opposition to the Houston Texans final January.

“Mile Excessive Miracle”

Jones, who performed for the Baltimore Ravens from 2012 to 2014, had a memorable debut season in Baltimore.

He was named a Professional Bowl and All-Professional returner in 2012.

Within the AFC Divisional Spherical of the playoffs in opposition to the Denver Broncos, Jones caught a 70-yard landing move with 31 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the sport at 35-35.

The Ravens gained within the second extra time with a area aim by Justin Tucker.

Tremendous Bowl sensation

Jones grew to become the primary participant to attain a receiving landing and return a kickoff for a landing in a Tremendous Bowl.

He led the Baltimore Ravens to the Tremendous Bowl XLVII championship over San Francisco, 34-31, on February 13, 2013.

Jones caught a 56-yard landing move from Joe Flacco to present the Ravens a 21-3 lead late within the second quarter. He then opened the third quarter with a 108-yard kickoff return, the longest play in Tremendous Bowl or postseason historical past.

“Devastating loss”

The Baltimore Ravens launched an announcement saying that Jones, in his three seasons with the group, made an enduring affect on and off the sector.

“We’re utterly heartbroken to study in regards to the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the Baltimore Ravens mentioned in an announcement. “Jacoby had the distinctive capacity to attach with everybody he encountered. His charisma, pleasure and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that would mild up any room or brighten any darkish day.”

“Jacoby will lengthy be remembered not only for his success on the soccer area, however for the lasting private connections he made with numerous individuals within the Ravens group, Baltimore neighborhood and each space he known as dwelling. We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s household as all of us start to course of this devastating loss.”

“I beloved Jacoby Jones”

Baltimore Ravens head soccer coach John Harbaugh mentioned he has a number of favourite recollections of Jones, together with one along with his mom throughout a recreation in opposition to the Minnesota Vikings.

“I beloved Jacoby Jones. All of us did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for individuals had been highly effective,” Harbaugh mentioned. “He was a lightweight. He was the cherished son of his loving mother, Ms. Emily. My favourite soccer play was when Jacoby was speaking to his mother in the long run zone, simply earlier than a late-game kickoff return in opposition to the Vikings in a snowstorm shootout. Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it again for a landing.”