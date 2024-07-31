News
Jagger Eaton’s “lowest point in my life” paved way for street skateboard silver medal at Paris 2024 Olympics
The grin on Jagger Eaton’s face was infectious the second it stretched out from one ear to the opposite.
The 23-year-old from Mesa, Arizona, had simply taken the silver medal within the males’s avenue skateboarding occasion at Paris 2024, behind Japan’s Yuto Horigome.
It was, in each sense, a frenetic closing. Eaton’s USA teammate, the famed Nyjah Huston, had led the way in which for the majority of the occasion earlier than Eaton leapt forward on the shut of the fourth spherical of tips with a nollie 270 swap bottom noseblunt.
A gold medal seemed to be all however his till Japan’s Horigome, recognized for his clutch skating, responded with a nollie 270 bluntslide to earn a 97.08 rating and vault him to the highest of the leaderboard.
Attempt although they did, neither Eaton nor Huston had a counteroffer as they bailed on their closing makes an attempt, finally handing Horigome the win.
Regardless of developing in need of his golden aim, Eaton expressed no indicators of remorse afterwards.
“That was arguably the best closing in skateboarding historical past, I believe,” he mentioned to Olympics.com. “Simply to dwell in that second and be there with my mates. And, man, they’re simply all so good.
“To be there combating to be on the rostrum, to be hitting my tips underneath stress like that, that’s what each athlete goals of. And I’m simply so grateful. I’m so grateful. There’s no different phrases.”
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
The current GC standings at the Tour de France 2024
-
News3 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
How to watch Costa Rica vs. Paraguay for free
-
News3 weeks ago
Colombia 5-0 Panama (Jul 6, 2024) Game Analysis
-
News3 weeks ago
Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson, 24, among three killed in car crash
-
News3 weeks ago
Former Oregon cornerback Khyree Jackson killed in Maryland car crash
-
News4 weeks ago
Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz advance; Naomi Osaka loses