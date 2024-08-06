Jamaican sprinting great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce unexpectedly out of 100-meters

PARIS — A noise rippled via Stade de France on Saturday night when, earlier than a semifinal of the ladies’s 100 meters on the Paris Olympics, the lane belonging to Jamaican sprinting star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was unexpectedly left empty.

Fraser-Pryce, lengthy the standard-bearer for the occasion after successful Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012, bronze in 2016 and silver in 2021, didn’t begin the race, a dropout that was not revealed publicly till her rivals stepped as much as their beginning blocks.

No clarification was offered for her resolution, and he or she didn’t present any particulars in a publish on Instagram later Saturday.

Within the publish, Fraser-Pryce thanked her followers for his or her assist and acknowledged her disappointment.

“It’s troublesome for me to search out the phrases to explain the depth of my disappointment, she mentioned. “With each step and win, you all have been there for me. My Religion has all the time affirmed my belief in my journey. Thanks for persevering with to be with me at this time and on daily basis.”

It marked the second gorgeous withdrawal of a Jamaican star of those Olympics, after Shericka Jackson additionally withdrew from the 100 days earlier. Jackson will run the 200-meters. Fraser-Pryce’s Video games aren’t essentially over, as she stays eligible to run the 4×100-meter relay.

With Jackson and Fraser-Pryce out, and adorned Nice Britain sprinter Dina Asher-Smith failing to advance out of the semifinal spherical, it additional opened the door for U.S. star Sha’Carri Richardson to seize gold in her Olympic debut and reassert her management over the occasion, after Richardson gained the world championship final yr.

Richardson safely superior to Saturday night time’s ultimate, although was crushed in her semifinal by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. The 2 completed in the identical order within the ultimate, with certainly one of Richardson’s coaching companions, USA’s Melissa Jefferson, taking the bronze.