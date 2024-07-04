Jamie Foxx reveals new details about mystery illness that hospitalized him

Jamie Foxx has shed new mild on the well being scare that hospitalized him in April 2023, revealing it began with a headache that escalated to a medical emergency.

In a newly surfaced video circulating on social media, Foxx talks to folks in downtown Phoenix reliving the beginning of the scare.

“Unhealthy headache. Requested my boy for an Advil,” he says, after which he snaps his fingers. “I used to be gone for 20 days. I don’t keep in mind something.”

He says that he was in Atlanta and that his sister and his daughter took him to a physician, from whom he obtained a cortisone shot, an injection used to deal with inflammatory situations, swelling, ache and irritation, based on the Mayo Clinic.

“Subsequent physician mentioned, ‘There’s one thing occurring up there,’” he says, motioning to his head. However he does not need to give particulars, saying, “I received’t say it on digital camera,” earlier than the recording stops.

It’s not instantly clear when the video was recorded. Foxx’s representatives did not instantly reply to a request for remark.

Foxx, 56, has by no means disclosed what his thriller sickness was.

Jamie Foxx in London on Feb. 15. Wiktor Szymanowicz / Future Publishing through Getty Pictures file

He skilled the emergency engaged on the movie “Again in Motion” alongside Glenn Shut and Cameron Diaz in Atlanta and has since then largely stored out of the general public eye.

In July 2023, he took to Instagram in an emotional video to explain the ordeal, saying he “went to hell and again” however was “coming again.” At a Critics Alternative Affiliation occasion in December, he revealed he was at one level unable to stroll.

Additionally in December, he shared an Instagram submit on his birthday calling it “a particular one.”

“I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER… you lifted me by means of… I used to be capable of make it to at present due to your prayers,” he wrote.

Foxx has continuously thanked and credited his daughter, Corinne Foxx, and his sister, Deidra Dixon, with saving his life.

They “stored it hermetic, they let nothing out, they protected me. And that’s what I hope everybody may have in moments like these,” he mentioned final July.