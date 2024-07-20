Jason Aldean spotted sitting next to Donald Trump at RNC Thursday

The 2024 Republican Nationwide Conference has had its share of music this yr, from nation band Sixwire protecting rock classics and former Florida-Georgia Line member Brian Kelley performing his music “American Spirit” with the Holy Redeemer Church of God in Christ Choir.

However eagle-eyed followers noticed a well-recognized face within the viewers, sitting subsequent to former President Donald Trump: nation music artist Jason Aldean.

Aldean, who devoted his controversial music “Strive That in a Small City” to Trump throughout a latest live performance following an assassination try on Trump at a Saturday rally, is scheduled to carry out at a non-public RNC occasion after the occasion ends Thursday evening.

Jason Aldine Williams, 47, was born in Macon, Georgia. However he grew up going between Georgia and Florida.

“I grew up in Macon, I used to be born there and raised there with my mother, my mother and father divorced after I was three, my mother stayed in Macon and my dad lived in Florida,” Aldean instructed Music Mayhem in 2022. “So I sort of grew up in each locations and anytime it begins getting heat I prefer to be on the seashore someplace and it’s sort of my blissful place. And so I’ll most likely at all times have a home down there someplace, it’s simply sort of my favourite place to be.”

Aldean grew to become a polarizing determine when his first No. 1 music on the Billboard Scorching 100, “Strive That in a Small City,” outraged some by the implied endorsement of violence. Critics prompt the music and music video, launched a yr in the past, had racist canine whistles, assertions Aldean denied.

All through his 25-year profession, Aldean has amassed 27 No. 1 hits and has launched 11 studio albums.

Does Jason Aldean dwell in Florida?

Aldean and his spouse, Brittany, have been frequent Florida householders.

In 2020, Aldean bought his St. George Island dwelling for $2.4 million. In 2021, he bought his dwelling in Santa Rosa Seaside, Florida, Walton County, for $4.1 million. They at present personal a $10.2 million mansion on Hutchinson Island. They’ve since bought the Franklin County dwelling.

The oceanfront property close to A1A boasts 7,317 sq. ft, 4 bedrooms and 6 loos on just below 1 acre.