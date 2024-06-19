Jaylen Brown named NBA Finals MVP

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown capped off an unbelievable season for the Celtics with an NBA Championship and much more postseason {hardware}. Brown was named NBA Finals MVP on Monday night time, after Boston completed off the Mavericks with a Recreation 5 victory at TD Backyard.

Brown scored 21 factors to go along with eight rebounds and 6 assists in Boston’s 106-88 win in Recreation 5, along with enjoying some wonderful protection all through the sport. He was honored to obtain MVP honors after successful his first NBA title, but additionally heaped tons of reward on his teammates — particularly Jayson Tatum.

“It was a full group effort and I share this with my brothers, and my accomplice in crime, Jayson Tatum,” Brown mentioned at midcourt after receiving the Invoice Russell trophy. “He was with me the entire method.

“I am grateful for each second, each alternative,” added Brown.

Brown averaged 20.8 factors off 44 p.c capturing to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per recreation within the Finals, placing an exclamation level on his unbelievable postseason run and eighth season with the Celtics. He now has each the Invoice Russell NBA Finals MVP trophy and the Larry Chook Jap Convention Finals MVP trophy, which he took residence after averaging almost 30 factors per recreation in Boston’s sweep of the Indiana Pacers.

In a number of quick months, he’ll have his first championship ring.

Brown had one in all his best seasons for the Celtics through the common season, averaging 23 factors per recreation off a career-high 49.9 p.c capturing from the ground. However he wasn’t named to any of the three All-NBA groups, one thing he took personally as Boston launched into its postseason run.

Whereas the Celtics acquired contributions from nearly everybody on the roster, Brown was essentially the most full participant all through the playoffs. He made a number of large buckets and key defensive gamers for the Celtics all through the postseason, together with a game-tying three on the finish of Recreation 1 of the Convention Finals towards the Pacers and what was primarily a game-sealing jumper in Recreation 3 of the Finals in Dallas, a pleasant crowning glory to his 30-point effort for Boston.

