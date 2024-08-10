Jayson Tatum logs another Olympic DNP as Steve Kerr keeps him on the bench vs. Serbia

BOSTON — What does Steve Kerr have in opposition to Jayson Tatum? For the second time of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Celtics star was benched as Group USA took on Serbia.

This time round, Tatum did not play in an exhilarating 95-91 semifinal comeback by Group USA. The Stars and Stripes trailed for almost all of Thursday’s showdown, and for big stretches, it regarded just like the crew may have used a flexible, 6-foot-10 ahead to assist with some perimeter protection.

However Tatum did not play, and was reportedly “furious” as he walked off the floor following the victory. Tatum’s mother wasn’t too comfortable both, firing off her personal put up on X for the primary time since November of 2022.

No he not. However in case you discover out what’s happening please let me know – unacceptable and makes NO SENSE. https://t.co/vtz1W398XJ — BCole_Esq (@Brandy_N_Cole) August 9, 2024

Serbia was placing on a taking pictures clinic by way of three quarters, hitting over 50 p.c from downtown as they took a 76-63 lead into the ultimate body. (Serbia completed 15-for-39, lacking all 10 of its threes within the fourth quarter.) Regardless of that deadeye taking pictures, Kerr saved going with a rotation that included Anthony Edwards and Devin Booker, neither of whom supplied a lot assistance on the defensive finish.

Even one among Kerr’s personal gamers in Golden State, Draymond Inexperienced, took exception together with his rotations on Thursday.

Generally you need to scrap them rotations — Draymond Inexperienced (@Money23Green) August 8, 2024

And that’s from a man who doesn’t just like the Boston Celtics. In any respect. And most of X felt the identical means about Kerr, who was being handled as an “Enemy of the State” on the social media platform.

Group USA wakened late within the fourth because of superhuman performances from Steph Curry (36 factors), Joel Embiid (19 factors), and LeBron James (16 factors, 12 assists, 10 rebounds). Embiid scored seven straight for Group USA, LeBron hit a game-tying layup, and Curry drained a 3 to take an 87-86 lead. A James dunk put Group USA up by three with lower than two minutes to go — the crew’s largest result in that time. Kevin Durant had 9 factors off the bench, together with a key jumper with 36 seconds left to basically seal the victory for Group USA.

However the squad’s livid run to clinch a spot in Saturday’s Gold Medal sport was all about Group USA’s absurd stage of expertise taking on and never the teaching from the bench.

Unusual Olympics for the Boston Celtics

To say it has been an odd Olympics for the three Boston Celtics in Paris can be an understatement. Tatum and Jrue Vacation joined Group USA shortly after the Celtics gained the NBA championship, and needed to cope with some controversy when Derrick White was chosen as an damage alternative over Jaylen Brown. It was an ungainly spot for Tatum and Vacation, who had been comfortable that White was going to hitch them in Paris, but additionally needed to reply questions (or sidestep them) on Brown.

Then Kerr saved Tatum on the bench for Group USA’s opener in opposition to Serbia. He mentioned after the win that Tatum did not play as a result of Durant was wholesome, however added that he “felt like an fool” for not taking part in the Boston star. Tatum himself referred to as it a “humbling” expertise, however he has each proper to be upset after one other benching on Thursday.

Tatum has struggled to seek out his position and shot on Group USA this Olympics, although he did have a double-double in a win over Puerto Rico. However he is probably the most versatile defenders on the crew, and do not forget that Tatum was one of many prime scorers on Group USA in 2020 that gained Olympic Gold in Tokyo.

It is unusual that Kerr and his teaching workers saved Tatum on the bench but once more with the stakes so excessive on Thursday, particularly with Serbia surrounding Nikola Jokic with perimeter shooters for the sport. Perhaps Kerr remains to be bitter that the Celtics trounced the Warriors, 140-88, again in March, although Vacation and White proceed to play vital roles in Paris.

At the very least we’ll get an opportunity to see if Tatum takes the ground on Sunday in opposition to France. And also you higher imagine that this newest benching will give Tatum much more gas when the NBA season ideas off in a number of months.

