Jennifer Aniston criticizes JD Vance for ‘childless cat ladies’ remarks: ‘I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough’

Jennifer Aniston is criticizing JD Vance for feedback he made in his previous about girls with out youngsters.

Aniston shared a screenshot of Vance’s look on her Instagram tales, and wrote, “I actually cannot imagine that is coming from a possible VP of America.”

In a 2021 look on Tucker Carlson’s former Fox Information present, Vance, who was then a candidate for the Ohio Senate, instructed Carlson that the USA was being run by “a bunch of childless cat women who’re depressing at their very own lives and the alternatives that they’ve made and they also wish to make the remainder of the nation depressing, too.”

Within the resurfaced clip, which re-gained traction this week on social media, Vance stated, “It is only a fundamental truth – you have a look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC – the complete way forward for the Democrats is managed by individuals with out youngsters. And the way does it make any sense that we have turned our nation over to individuals who do not actually have a direct stake in it?”

Aniston – who sometimes retains her private life personal, however has publicly spoken about her fertility journey – additionally wrote about Vance’s far-right stance on reproductive rights.

“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky sufficient to bear youngsters of her personal sooner or later,” Aniston wrote in her publish. “I hope she is not going to want to show to IVF as a second choice. As a result of you are attempting to take that away from her, too.”

In 2022, Aniston gave uncommon feedback in an Attract cowl story, sharing for the primary time that she struggled along with her fertility and underwent IVF.

“I used to be attempting to get pregnant. It was a difficult street for me, the baby-making street,” Aniston stated, reflecting on her 30s and 40s. “All of the years and years and years of hypothesis… It was actually arduous. I used to be going via IVF, ingesting Chinese language teas, you title it. I used to be throwing every part at it. I’d’ve given something if somebody had stated to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do your self a favor.’ You simply do not assume it. So right here I’m right now. The ship has sailed.”

Aniston’s remarks about Vance’s feedback come from a private place. All through her profession, she has been subjected to extreme tabloid protection, which has repeatedly prodded into her relationships over time and questioned why she doesn’t have youngsters.

In her Attract interview, Aniston stated the media’s narrative that she “was simply egocentric” and “simply cared about my profession” was painful.

“God forbid a girl is profitable and does not have a baby,” she stated in 2022. “And the rationale my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was as a result of I would not give him a child. It was absolute lies.”

Jennifer Aniston arrives at a screening of “The Morning Present” throughout PaleyFest, April 12, 2024, on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Picture by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

On Wednesday, Aniston additionally appeared to provide her endorsement to Harris by reposting a 2018 video of Harris pushing then-Supreme Courtroom nominee Brett Kavanaugh on abortion rights.

(The video Aniston reposted was shared by actress Allison Janney.)

Reproductive well being will probably be a key subject this election. Many ladies in Hollywood have spoken out about reproductive rights and can align with Harris, who has been the Biden administration’s main voice on abortion and feminine healthcare.

CNN has reached out to Aniston’s consultant for additional touch upon her publish about Vance and her obvious endorsement of Harris.

