Jennifer Aniston responds to JD Vance’s “childless cat ladies” remark

Actress Jennifer Aniston hit again at Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance for previous feedback he made about lawmakers he described as “childless cat women.” “The Morning Present” and “Associates” star responded to a publish about Vance on her Instagram Tales.

“I actually cannot consider that is coming from a possible VP of the US,” Aniston wrote Wednesday. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is lucky sufficient to bear youngsters of her personal at some point. I hope she won’t want to show to IVF as a second choice. As a result of you are attempting to take that away from her, too.”

Jennifer Aniston at “The Morning Present” Official Emmy FYC Occasion at Paramount Studios on June 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Selection by way of Getty Photographs



The publish Aniston was replying to featured a tweet with a part of a 2021 Fox Information interview from “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Within the clip, the then-Ohio Senate candidate took goal at some Democrats who have not given start and stated we “turned our nation over to individuals who do not actually have a direct stake in it.”

“We’re successfully run on this nation by way of the Democrats, by way of our company oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat women who’re depressing at their very own lives and decisions that they’ve made,” Vance informed Carlson. “They usually need to make the remainder of the nation depressing, too … You have a look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC. The whole way forward for the Democrats is managed by individuals with out youngsters.”

Vance, who’s Ohio’s junior senator, was chosen final week to be former President Trump’s working mate within the 2024 presidential election. Vance’s positions on abortion and IVF have been introduced up by Democrats after the announcement.

Vance stated in 2022 that he’d again a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks, but additionally indicated that he helps Trump on leaving the query to the states.

He was among the many Senate Republicans who voted in June to dam laws that may shield entry to IVF.

In response to a request for a remark, a spokesperson for Vance’s marketing campaign referred CBS Information to different 2021 feedback from Vance, through which he clarified that the “goal of his remarks” made on Fox Information are usually not people who find themselves not ready or cannot have youngsters for a wide range of causes, together with medical.

In an announcement to CBS Information later Thursday, Taylor Van Kirk, a spokesperson for Vance, condemned “leftwing media” for having “spun up a false narrative about his place on the problems.”

“The Democrats are in full disarray with probably the most unpopular Vice President in historical past as their celebration’s nominee,” Van Kirk stated. “The one childlessness we ought to be speaking about are the childless mother and father who misplaced their children to the murderous thugs and lethal fentanyl coming throughout Kamala’s southern border.”

Aniston opened up about her fertility struggles and IVF journey in 2022. She informed Attract journal that she was attempting to get pregnant in her late 30s and 40s and revealed that she tried IVF. “It was a difficult highway for me, the baby-making highway,” she stated. Nevertheless, she has no regrets about the way it all turned out.

“I really really feel somewhat aid now as a result of there is no such thing as a extra, ‘Can I? Possibly. Possibly. Possibly.’ I haven’t got to consider that anymore,” she stated.

Extra reporting by Taurean Small.

Extra from CBS Information