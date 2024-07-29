Jesse Winker trade: Mets acquire veteran outfielder from Nationals amid rebound season

The New York Mets have acquired outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals, the staff introduced Sunday morning. Winker was within the lineup for the Nationals Saturday night time in St. Louis, however was faraway from the sport after three at-bats. In return, the Mets are sending pitching prospect Tyler Stuart again to the Nationals. Stuart, a sixth-round draft decide in 2022, has made 17 begins in Double-A this 12 months with a 3.96 ERA.

Winker, 30, is having a very nice bounceback season after a dreadful 12 months with Milwaukee in 2023. He is hitting .257/.374/.419 with 18 doubles, 11 homers, 45 RBI, 51 runs and 14 stolen bases. Previous to the beginning of Saturday’s recreation, he had posted 2.0 WAR. Within the final two seasons mixed, he had -0.9 WAR.

The New York native has hit properly towards the Mets all through his profession, placing up a .283/.392/.453 slashline throughout 125 plate appearances.

The Mets are at the moment utilizing a platoon of Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor in proper discipline whereas Harrison Bader mans heart and Brandon Nimmo performs left. Winker may take over in proper discipline with McNeil returning to second base, pushing Jose Iglesias to a utility backup position. Starling Marte, who has been sidelined with a knee harm since late June, stated final week that he expects to start a operating program quickly, however no timetable has been placed on his return. DJ Stewart, who has been struggling on the plate all season, was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Winker on the lively roster.

McNeil and Nimmo are the one lefties who begin recurrently for the Mets whereas Francisco Lindor is a change hitter, so Winker offers the Mets one other bat from the left aspect.

After a loss on Saturday, the Mets now sit 55-49, which is sweet for the third wild-card spot, although they’re solely a half-game behind the highest two spots and solely a half-game forward of the Diamondbacks, who’re on the surface wanting in.