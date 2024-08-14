Jets push back on trade request by holdout Haason Reddick

The New York Jets’ contract standoff with Haason Reddick took an unsightly flip Monday, because the Professional Bowl edge rusher formally requested a commerce. The Jets fired again instantly with a strongly worded assertion, saying they don’t have any intention of satisfying his demand.

“We’ve got knowledgeable Haason that we are going to not commerce him, that he’s anticipated to be right here together with his teammates, and that he’ll proceed to be fined per the CBA if he doesn’t report,” common supervisor Joe Douglas mentioned within the assertion. “For the reason that commerce discussions again in March now we have been clear, direct, and according to our place. Our focus will stay on the fellows now we have right here as we put together for the common season.”

Reddick, sad together with his contract, has missed 21 days of coaching camp, incurring a compulsory $50,000 high quality per day. All advised, counting fines and misplaced bonus cash from an low season bonus, the holdout has price him $1.7 million.

Editor’s Picks

1 Associated

That is an uncommon scenario as a result of he was acquired in a commerce solely 4 months in the past; Reddick hasn’t practiced a single day with the Jets. He has stepped foot of their facility solely as soon as – for his bodily and introductory information convention on April Idiot’s Day.

In late March, the Jets traded a 2026 conditional third-round decide to the Philadelphia Eagles for the two-time Professional Bowler. They have been below the impression that he’d play below his present contract, sources mentioned, but it surely turned a problem when Reddick skipped your entire offseason, together with obligatory minicamp.

The Jets will not negotiate with a participant except he is in camp, supply mentioned, and Reddick refuses to report except his contract is upgraded. That is his second commerce request within the final six months.

Reddick, 29, is because of make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay, the ultimate 12 months of the three-year, $45 million contract he signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2022. He felt he had outperformed his contract and needs a contract commensurate with the highest edge rushers. It is the primary cause why the Eagles determined to buy him within the offseason regardless of his high quality manufacturing.

The Houston Texans’ Danielle Hunter, 29, who has the identical sack manufacturing as Reddick over the past two seasons (27 apiece), signed a two-year, $49 million contract in free company. Reddick could possibly be concentrating on that quantity.

During the last 4 seasons, Reddick has recorded 50.5 sacks, fourth within the league over that span.

After shedding sack chief Bryce Huff to the Eagles in free company, the Jets swooped in to commerce for Reddick – certainly one of a handful of big-name acquisitions in 2024. Curiously, the Jets did not cement Reddick’s contract scenario on the time of the commerce, though sources indicated that they did supply to increase his contract. How a lot they supplied is not clear, but it surely possible fell effectively wanting the assure he is looking for.

Afterward, the Jets advised Reddick their choice was to re-visit the contract later within the season or maybe after the season, sources mentioned, including that the group was shocked when he did not present for any voluntary exercises.

Neither Reddick nor his illustration have commented.

Reddick turned the fourth identified participant below Douglas to request a commerce. The others: security Jamal Adams, extensive receiver Denzel Mims and extensive receiver Elijah Moore. Every participant ultimately was traded.

Reddick has gathered $1.05 million in obligatory fines for skipping 21 days in coaching camp, as stipulated by the collective bargaining settlement. By rule, the fines cannot be rescinded. He additionally picked up roughly $300,000 in discretionary fines, based mostly on a clause within the CBA.

Going again to the spring, Reddick’s minicamp absence price him a compulsory $100,000 high quality. Moreover, he forfeited a $250,000 exercise bonus by staying away within the offseason.

The Jets have massive plans for Reddick, who turns 30 on Sept. 20. He is slated to begin at defensive finish of their entrance 4, changing John Franklin-Myers, who was traded to the Denver Broncos. Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald have break up time in coaching camp.