JMU Adds Aurelien Schmitt of France for 2024-25 Season

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Head Coach Steve Secord introduced the signing of Aurelien Schmitt, and he’ll be part of the boys’s tennis program this fall with all 4 years of eligibility.



A local of Paris, France, Schmitt is a four-time winner in France and a former U16 French nationwide champion.



Schmitt is the third and last member of Secord’s signing class forward of the 2024-25 yr, becoming a member of Zach Fleischman and Dennis Wiebe.



Aurelien Schmitt | 6-0 | Paris, France | CNED

Gained 4 French match titles and reached last in one other

Finalist at French Nationwide Championship U18

Winner of French Nationwide Championship U16

Reached semifinal of Tennis Europe U16 as soon as and twice second in important draw

Handed the primary spherical of six ITF occasions



SECORD ON SCHMITT: “The addition of Aurelien to our program and JMU has me so pumped for the brand new yr to start! He has had some tremendous outcomes recently and is absolutely going to thrive within the collegiate system. Aurelien has simply scratched the floor of his potential and goes to get higher day by day. We now have an entire group of men who’re all able to work and compete and excited to put on the purple and gold. Go Dukes!”

