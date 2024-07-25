Joe Burrow’s barber details his new blond look

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) – Like the whole lot round Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, his new blond haircut was the discuss of the web when he arrived for coaching camp on Tuesday.

Pictures of Burrow’s new look have been shortly shared throughout the web and social media. The person behind Burrow’s new look, Darnell Bonner of Nell’s Barbershop in Florence, mentioned his most well-known buyer dropped the concept throughout a earlier trim.

“He sprung it up on me someday,” Bonner mentioned. “I used to be like hear, if you happen to’re prepared, we’ll do it, I’m down.”

Bonner believes his prospects see their hair as an extension of themselves.

“Hair is unquestionably an extension of who you’re,” Bonner mentioned. “Sort of like a portrayal of what you need your picture to be. With him, he’s proven you don’t know what’s coming subsequent.”

Whereas Burrow doesn’t comply with traits, he has began them.

“We’re going to be flooded with the Burrow bleached buzz minimize,” Bonner mentioned. “It’s not simply the bleached buzz, it’s going to be the Burrow bleached buzz. I anticipate an enormous wave of that so we’re going to have to regulate our books a bit to tackle that overflow. I’m certain it’s coming.”

Bonner mentioned anybody who’s considering of getting the Burrow look has to know easy methods to put on it.

“You bought to rock it,” Bonner mentioned. “You bought to confidently rock it no matter you do. In right this moment’s period, everyone is doing one thing new. All people is doing one thing so particular person, so customized. So simply rock it. Personal it.

Bonner started slicing hair when he was younger and out of what he calls necessity.

“I had a white stepdad,” Bonner mentioned. “He stored giving me the white man’s minimize and all of my black mates would make enjoyable of me, so I needed to study to chop my very own hair. Subsequent factor you realize I fell in love with it. All my mates have been asking, ‘Hey, can you chop me up earlier than college? Can you chop me up earlier than we exit?’”

Anybody wanting a Burrow Bleached Buzzcut can schedule an appointment at Nell’s Barbershop, though it could be a problem to get on the listing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click on right here to report it.

Do you may have a photograph or video of a breaking information story? Ship it to us right here with a short description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.