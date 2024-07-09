News
John Cena announces WWE retirement
(Grey Information) – John Cena is retiring from WWE.
On Saturday at WWE’s Cash within the Financial institution in Toronto, Cena made a shock look to share his retirement from in-ring competitors.
“Why am I right here? Tonight, I formally announce my retirement from the WWE,” he stated.
Cena will nonetheless take part in a number of competitions subsequent 12 months together with Monday Night time Uncooked on Netflix, 2025 Royal Rumble and 2025 Elimination Chamber.
Cena stated his final WrestleMania can be in 2025 in Las Vegas.
“Thanks a lot for letting me play in the home that you just constructed for thus a few years,” he stated.
WWE shared a video of Cena’s retirement announcement on X, previously often called Twitter.
In a press convention, Cena stated a farewell tour will begin subsequent January and run via December.
Cena signed with WWE in 2001.
Copyright 2024 Grey Native Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
