News
Johnathan Owens says ‘I feel so lucky’ – NBC Chicago
One Chicago Bears participant is lacking in motion from coaching camp this week — however he has an excellent cause.
Earlier this week, Bears’ security Johnathan Owens arrived in Paris to look at spouse Simone Biles take to the mat, and lead Staff USA to gold within the girls’s gymnastics’ crew last.
Thursday, Owens was again within the stands supporting his spouse, who he described as on the “pinnacle of her sport.”
“It is wonderful,” Owens mentioned earlier than leaving for Paris. “Phrases cant occasion describe. I simply assume, how did I get so fortunate? That is my spouse, and I get to look at her.”
Owens went on to say he was “praying” for Biles to have a transparent head when she competes.
The couple was married within the spring of 2023 and have been adjusting to life within the highlight collectively. Owens has been the goal of criticism on social media over the past 12 months for feedback he is made in regards to the nature of their relationship.
Biles teammate Suni Lee are competing Thursday on the girls’s gymnastics particular person all-around last. Biles will compete once more within the vault last Aug. 3, beam last Aug. 5 and flooring train last Aug. 5
