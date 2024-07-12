News
Journey continues for former 1st-round pick Gareon Conley
(Editor’s Observe: As a part of the preparation for coaching camp, this collection will introduce 25 gamers who’re new to the Cowboys’ roster, rookies and veterans alike. We proceed with Gareon Conley.)
How He Obtained Right here: The Cowboys have added a couple of gamers from different skilled leagues within the final two years, however Conley is the one former first-round decide of the bunch. After three stellar seasons at Ohio State, which included a second-team All-Huge 10 choice in 2016, Conley was a first-round selection of the Raiders in 2017. Conley has 26 profession NFL begins with Oakland after which Houston earlier than being out soccer for 3 years from 2020-22. He got here again and performed for the DC Defenders of the UFL this previous yr, doing sufficient on the sector to get a tryout with the Cowboys, who signed him a couple of days later.
What’s Subsequent: The Cowboys are in a great spot at cornerback general, particularly with the return of Trevon Diggs (ACL damage) to pair up with DaRon Bland and veteran Jourdan Lewis. However Conley has loads of expertise so as to add to the desk and he might compete for one of many backup spots with the likes of Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr. and rookie Calen Carson.
Did You Know: In 2018, Conley began 14 video games for the Raiders, ending with a career-high three interceptions, together with a 36-yard landing return in a recreation in opposition to Cleveland for his solely skilled landing.
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Texas evangelical pastor Dr. Tony Evans steps down due to ‘sin’ – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
-
News4 weeks ago
Luka Doncic Lays Out Plan for Mavericks to Bounce Back Against Celtics in NBA Finals
-
News4 weeks ago
Soldiers searching for missing Malawi military plane carrying vice president and 9 others
-
News4 weeks ago
Tiger Woods’ U.S. Open Thursday ended with 2 unusual scenes
-
News4 weeks ago
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 results: Winners, highlights, more
-
News4 weeks ago
4 things to look for in Game 4 of Celtics-Mavericks
-
News3 weeks ago
Are Kevin Costner and Jewel dating? Actor addresses romance rumors
-
News3 weeks ago
Portugal vs. Czechia prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 18 best bets by proven soccer expert