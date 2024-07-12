Journey continues for former 1st-round pick Gareon Conley

(Editor’s Observe: As a part of the preparation for coaching camp, this collection will introduce 25 gamers who’re new to the Cowboys’ roster, rookies and veterans alike. We proceed with Gareon Conley.)

How He Obtained Right here: The Cowboys have added a couple of gamers from different skilled leagues within the final two years, however Conley is the one former first-round decide of the bunch. After three stellar seasons at Ohio State, which included a second-team All-Huge 10 choice in 2016, Conley was a first-round selection of the Raiders in 2017. Conley has 26 profession NFL begins with Oakland after which Houston earlier than being out soccer for 3 years from 2020-22. He got here again and performed for the DC Defenders of the UFL this previous yr, doing sufficient on the sector to get a tryout with the Cowboys, who signed him a couple of days later.

What’s Subsequent: The Cowboys are in a great spot at cornerback general, particularly with the return of Trevon Diggs (ACL damage) to pair up with DaRon Bland and veteran Jourdan Lewis. However Conley has loads of expertise so as to add to the desk and he might compete for one of many backup spots with the likes of Nahshon Wright, Eric Scott Jr. and rookie Calen Carson.