News
July 31, 2024 – Hamas political leader killed
CNN reviewed statements by Hamas and others, along with state media shops and different social media posts, to research and observe the Islamist militant group chief Ismail Haniyeh’s actions since October 7, 2023.
After he celebrated seeing his fighters return to the Gaza Strip with Israeli tools in Hamas’ workplace in Istanbul, Turkey on October 7, Ismail Haniyeh spent nearly all of his time in Doha as head of Hamas’ Political Bureau however took quite a few journeys to Tehran, Istanbul and Cairo, in response to a CNN evaluation.
Tehran: Haniyeh took at the least 4 journeys to Tehran – in November, March, Could and July. Throughout all 4 visits, he met with Iranian Supreme Chief Ali Khamenei.
In Could, he attended the funerals of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and international minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who had been killed in a helicopter crash.
On his closing journey to Tehran, which ended along with his assassination, he was attending the inauguration of the brand new Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.
Cairo: He additionally took three identified journeys to Cairo in November, December and February, to steer Hamas’ ceasefire negotiating delegation. That negotiation course of, which continues to be ongoing, has been shepherded by Qatar and Egypt.
Doha: As warfare ravaged Gaza, Haniyeh spent nearly all of his time in Hamas’ Doha places of work. Whereas there, press statements from Hamas point out he repeatedly met with quite a few international dignitaries, gave speeches and held conferences.
Doha can also be the place Haniyeh issued his first assertion after his three sons, and 4 grandchildren had been killed in Gaza by an Israeli airstrike. In that assertion from mid-April, he stated that such killings will solely make Hamas extra steadfast in its ideas, including that Hamas is not going to give up, is not going to compromise, irrespective of how nice the sacrifice.
