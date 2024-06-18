Justin Timberlake arrested in Sag Harbor – NBC New York

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Lengthy Island’s Sag Harbor on a driving whereas intoxicated (DWI) cost after refusing 3 times to take a chemical take a look at following his cease for rolling by means of a cease signal, in line with a felony grievance.

An officer noticed that and trailed Timberlake, who was pulled over after failing twice to remain on the correct facet of the street shortly earlier than 1 a.m. Tuesday., the grievance says. The cop who stopped him says the so-dubbed “Prince of Pop” gave the impression to be drunk, with bloodshot, glassy eyes and a powerful scent of alcohol on his breath.

“I had one martini and I adopted my pals dwelling,” Timberlake allegedly informed officers.

The grievance says Timberlake was unsteady and had slowed speech; he additionally allegedly carried out poorly on discipline sobriety assessments. They stated he could not give attention to chatting with police whereas he was in search of his registration, both.

Officers took him to the Sag Village Police Division for processing, the place the grievance says he refused 3 times over the course of about 40 minutes to take a chemical take a look at of his blood alcohol content material.

In addition they have the encounter on physique cameras.

He was then taken to East Hampton City police headquarters and held in a single day forward of his morning arraignment. Timberlake was launched on his personal recognizance after that listening to.

The Suffolk County District Lawyer’s workplace had no additional remark. Neither the singer nor his representatives may instantly be reached for remark.

The arrest comes amid Timberlake’s first world tour in practically six years. The pop icon is scheduled to carry out at Madison Sq. Backyard in New York Metropolis subsequent week on June 25 and 26.