Justin Timberlake arrested on driving while intoxicated charge

Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested in New York for driving whereas intoxicated, native officers have advised the BBC.

The pop star was arrested and formally charged on Tuesday morning, the Suffolk County District Lawyer’s Workplace stated in an announcement. They declined to supply additional particulars.

Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, an prosperous village within the Hamptons, a preferred summer time vacation spot for celebrities on Lengthy Island.

He was launched with out bail after being formally charged, the Suffolk County District Lawyer’s Workplace stated.

The BBC has contacted Timberlake’s lawyer for remark.

Timberlake, 43, was set to embark on a world tour of his sixth album, The whole lot I Thought It Was.

A former member of the favored boy band NSYNC, Timberlake is an actor, songwriter and one of many best-selling music artists on this planet.

The pop star has spoken overtly prior to now about in search of assist for extreme ingesting.

Within the state of New York, penalties for fees associated to driving whereas intoxicated embrace as much as a 12 months in jail, a $1,000 (£786) advantageous and the suspension of a driver’s licence for a minimum of six months.

Timberlake was scheduled to carry out two exhibits in Chicago this weekend, adopted by a present in New York’s Madison Sq. Backyard subsequent Tuesday.

The ten-time Grammy winner can also be identified for his roles within the movies The Social Community and Associates With Advantages.

Timberlake is married to actor Jessica Biel, with whom he shares two kids.