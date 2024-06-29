Kamala Harris Defends Joe Biden Over Debate Disaster in Combative Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris defended President Joe Biden after what many considered as a disastrous debate efficiency throughout a combative interview with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

Biden, who has confronted issues about his age, confronted a wave of criticism following his debate efficiency towards former President Donald Trump Thursday night time, as viewers famous he sounded hoarse and that he lacked power all through the night time. A Biden aide advised Newsweek late Thursday night time that the president was battling a chilly in the course of the debate. Nonetheless, he confronted requires his alternative from some Democrats.

In an interview after the controversy, Harris sparred with Cooper about Biden’s efficiency. Whereas she agreed that the president had a “sluggish begin,” she defended Biden’s file as president.

“What we noticed tonight was the president making a really clear distinction with Donald Trump on all the problems that matter to the American folks. Sure, there was a sluggish begin, but it surely was a powerful end,” Harris mentioned. “What turned very clear over the course of the night time is that Joe Biden is preventing on behalf of the American folks on substance, on coverage, on efficiency.”

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday delivers remarks on the College of Maryland in Faculty Park. Harris on Thursday defended President Joe Biden’s debate efficiency on CNN.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Photographs



Cooper pushed again, arguing that Biden’s efficiency was “clearly disappointing” for his supporters. Harris responded that individuals can disagree about type, however that the election should be about “substance.”

Cooper then mentioned that Biden was a “very totally different individual on the stage” in 2020.

“I get the purpose that you simply’re making a few 1 1/2-hour debate tonight. I am speaking about 3 1/2 years of efficiency in work that has been historic,” she mentioned.

Harris praised Biden for his work negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure deal and assembly with navy and intelligence leaders. She mentioned he convenes with world leaders, “who typically ask for his recommendation.”

“I am not going to spend all night time with you speaking in regards to the final 90 minutes once I’ve been watching the final 3 1/2 years of efficiency,” she mentioned.

CNN anchor Abby Phillips mentioned Harris shined in the course of the interview. “She clearly understood the second, the problem. She wanted to defend the president. However she wanted to defend herself, as effectively. One of many issues folks all the time wish to see extra from her is her character, a bit bit extra hearth, a bit bit extra quickness in responding even to issues which might be difficult. She confirmed that tonight,” Phillips mentioned.

CNN Chief Nationwide Correspondent John King mentioned, “one of many best acts of political malpractice” is that Democrats have stored Harris “underneath wraps.”

“She has enchantment with the items of the Biden coalition the place he’s hurting probably the most. Once you go into inner-city Milwaukee, what do Black People say? The place’s the vice chairman? The place has she been?” he mentioned, including that she is a “feisty communicator” and “good on tv.”

“In an in depth aggressive race if you want all hands-on deck, that’s an asset that ought to have been working for him from Day One,” he mentioned.

CNN reported that there’s “deep panic” all through the Democratic Social gathering after the controversy.

Phillips mentioned the “panic” she was witnessing from members within the Democratic Social gathering “is just not like something that I’ve heard on this marketing campaign up to now.”

Replace 6/28/2024 12:30 p.m. ET: This text was up to date with further data.