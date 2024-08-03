Kamala Harris delivers eulogy at Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s funeral – Houston Public Media

AP Photograph/LM Otero

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was eulogized by Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday through the Houston consultant’s funeral at Fallbrook Church.

The funeral, which lasted over three hours, featured a mixture of notable present and former elected officers and celebrities.

Among the many visitors: former President Invoice Clinton, former Secretary Hillary Clinton, a number of members of the U.S. Home and Senate, former Houston Mayor Sylvester, Harris County Decide Lina Hidalgo, and performances from Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Stevie Marvel, gospel singers Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin and Pastor Shirley Caesar.

“Sheila Jackson Lee, to know her was to know a real champion, a fierce champion for justice,” Harris stated. “Sheila Jackson Lee was a lady of deep religion and deep compassion. She was a beloved member of our Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and she or he was an expensive, pricey pal to my husband Doug and me.”

Harris targeted on Jackson Lee’s work in D.C. and Houston.

“When it got here to crafting coverage, there was no element too minor, or level of order too obscure,” Harris stated. “If it wanted to be understood, the congresswoman would be certain that everybody understood it and understood it effectively, and used it to the advantage of the individuals she served.”

Harris additionally stated Jackson Lee was a “good” and “strategic” lawmaker.

“She was additionally one of the crucial unrelenting,” she stated. “As these of us who have been her colleagues can attest there was by no means a trite or trivial dialog with Sheila Jackson Lee. There have been occasions if I noticed her strolling down the corridor, I’d nearly wish to disguise. As a result of no matter was on my thoughts, Sheila Jackson Lee would require a really critical and particular dialog with you about what she had on her thoughts. After which she would inform you precisely what she wanted you to do to assist her get it executed.”

Harris stated Jackson Lee wasn’t afraid to do what she wanted for residents in Houston.

“Sheila Jackson Lee would all the time discover a manner to assist, even when she wanted to get just a little artistic. As a few of you might keep in mind, various years in the past, town of Houston confronted a price range shortfall, and to save cash, determined to shut various public swimming pools,” Harris stated. “Properly, Sheila Jackson Lee wasn’t having that. And so she referred to as round, because the story goes, to enterprise leaders throughout Houston and satisfied them to donate greater than $350,000. And people swimming pools then stayed open all summer time lengthy.”

She additionally touted Jackson Lee’s work for ladies’s rights, voting rights, LGBTQ rights and making Juneteenth a federal vacation. For the time being, Harris stumbled and stated “As president, it was my honor,” earlier than correcting herself and calling herself “vp.” The second obtained cheers and applause within the crowd.

“It was my honor with our President, Joe Biden, to face beside Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, as our president signed her invoice into legislation,” she stated, after correcting herself.

Others who spoke embody Rev. Al Sharpton, Legal professional Ben Crump and Dr. Glenda Glover. The funeral concluded with legendary singer/songwriter Stevie Marvel singing.