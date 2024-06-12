Karen Read murder trial highlights Trooper Michael Proctor’s “regrettable” text messages

DEDHAM – Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator within the high-profile Karen Learn homicide trial, took the stand on Monday. Throughout his testimony, Proctor learn a sequence of what he described as “unprofessional and regrettable” textual content messages he despatched about Learn.

Monday’s testimony ended for the day with Proctor nonetheless on the stand for cross-examination.

Learn’s protection attorneys accuse Proctor of planting proof to assist cowl up for pals who’re witnesses within the case.

Learn is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe along with her SUV after an evening of consuming. O’Keefe’s physique was discovered within the snow exterior Brian Albert’s dwelling at 34 Fairview Highway in Canton the morning of January 29, 2022.

Learn’s lead attorneys, Alan Jackson and David Yannetti, have argued that she is the sufferer of a coverup involving legislation enforcement and different witnesses within the case. They argue that O’Keefe may have been killed throughout a struggle inside Albert’s dwelling, then introduced exterior.

Michael Proctor reads “unprofessional and regrettable” textual content messages



Proctor first took the stand Monday round 11 a.m. after the jury’s morning recess.

Proctor learn a sequence of what he described as “unprofessional and regrettable” messages about Learn. The texts had been delivered to gentle as a part of the federal investigation into the dealing with of the case.

“From all accounts [O’Keefe] did not do something improper. She’s a whackjob [expletive],” Proctor mentioned in a single textual content message. In one other message Proctor informed a buddy Learn “waffled” O’Keefe.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor takes the stand to testify, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Tremendous Court docket, in Dedham, Mass., throughout the trial for Karen Learn. Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe through AP



Prosecutor Adam Lally requested Proctor concerning the messages.

“These juvenile, unprofessional feedback have zero impression on the details and the proof and the integrity of this investigation,” Proctor testified. “These are unprofessional feedback, however they completely didn’t detract from the integrity of the investigation or the details and proof of it.”

In one other textual content message, after Learn is indicted by a grand jury, Proctor messages his spouse that he’s “ready to lock whackjob up.”

Proctor testified that the textual content messages, whereas unprofessional, had been made as a result of he was assured within the proof that had been found.

“Based mostly on the day’s investigation, it was clear that Ms. Learn had struck Mr. O’Keefe along with her automobile,” Proctor mentioned.

Proctor learn a textual content message trade with two fellow Massachusetts State Police troopers on June 9, 2022. That was the day whereas being booked on the state police barracks, Learn was heard on physique worn digital camera making allegations that the Alberts had been concerned in framing her.

“[Read] mentioned the Alberts beat the s— out of [O’Keefe]. She’s gross. F— her. B—-,” Proctor messaged his colleagues.

Lally accomplished direct questioning round 3:30 p.m.

Alan Jackson cross-examines Trooper Michael Proctor

Protection legal professional Alan Jackson started his cross-examination by referencing textual content messages Proctor despatched about Learn’s different lead legal professional David Yannetti. Proctor mentioned “I hate that man. I actually hate that man.”

He then mentioned he was going by means of Learn’s cellphone, which had been seized as a part of the investigation. Proctor referred to Learn as a derogatory phrase for an individual with disabilities. The trooper responded to Jackson that it was “poor language.”

“Poor language is one solution to put it. Utterly offensive is one other solution to put it, proper?” Jackson responded, prompting an objection that was sustained.

Later, Proctor learn a textual content message that he despatched to his bosses about going by means of the cellphone.

“No nudes to date,” Proctor messaged.

Jackson requested Proctor if he was looking out the cellphone for nude images. Proctor mentioned he was not and it was a “poor alternative of phrases.”

Jackson additionally requested Proctor if he was biased early within the investigation.

“In different phrases Trooper Proctor, you do not get to choose a suspect, after which attempt to discover proof to help your alternative, proper?” Jackson requested, prompting Proctor to say that was appropriate.

“However on this case, that is precisely what you probably did is not it?” Jackson requested.

“Completely not,” Proctor mentioned. That was the ultimate query and reply earlier than the jury was dismissed for the day.

Learn reacts to Proctor’s textual content messages

Outdoors courtroom Monday, WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex requested Learn what it felt like to listen to Trooper Proctor’s textual content messages about her.

“I’ve executed nothing improper. He has,” Learn mentioned. “You would possibly wish to ask him how he feels listening to that learn in open courtroom. I’m not ashamed or embarrassed.”

Trooper Proctor’s ties to the Albert household

Earlier within the day, Lally requested Proctor about his relationship with members of the Albert household.

Brian Albert is a retired Boston police officer who hosted an after-party the place O’Keefe and Learn had been headed to after consuming on the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton. Witnesses have testified that O’Keefe by no means went inside the house, however the protection claims he went inside and was killed throughout a struggle.

Brian Albert’s brother is Christopher Albert. He’s a present member of the Canton Board of Selectmen.

Earlier within the trial, Christopher Albert’s spouse Julie was on the stand. On cross-examination, Julie Albert was requested about her relationship with Courtney Proctor, the trooper’s sister.

“I might classify it as acquaintances,” Trooper Proctor mentioned on Monday below direct questioning about his relationship with Christopher and Julie Albert.

The protection says Julie Albert known as Courtney Proctor 67 occasions over the course of a number of months after O’Keefe’s demise, together with on the day of Learn’s arrest.

Trooper Proctor estimated that over the course of about 10 years, he was on the similar capabilities as members of the Albert household round a half dozen occasions.

“Zero. Completely zero impression on this investigation,” he mentioned of his relationships with the Albert household.

Trooper Michael Proctor particulars investigation

Proctor, who’s at the moment below investigation by Massachusetts State Police, denies any wrongdoing. He stays on full responsibility throughout the investigation.

Lally started by questioning Proctor concerning the day he took over as lead investigator within the case.

The trooper mentioned the very first thing he seen was O’Keefe had cuts on his proper arm, each eyes had been swollen and bruised, and he had a minimize on his proper nostril. Proctor mentioned O’Keefe additionally had a smaller minimize above his left eye.

He mentioned O’Keefe was solely carrying one shoe, which might typically be an indication of a possible automobile strike.

At one level, Lally had Proctor maintain up the housing space of Learn’s Lexus SUV taillight. Proctor was additionally requested to take away damaged taillight items from an proof bag and show them for jurors.

Harm to Karen Learn’s SUV

Dighton police officer Nicholas Barros took the stand previous to Proctor for lower than quarter-hour. He was on scene when Learn’s automobile was towed from her dad and mom’ dwelling.

The automobile was towed the afternoon of January 29, 2022, a number of hours after O’Keefe’s physique was discovered. Prosecutors tried to point out that the SUV was broken earlier than police had entry to it.

“I noticed that there was some injury to the best rear taillight,” Barros testified.

He mentioned the taillight was cracked, a chunk was lacking, however it was not utterly broken. As well as, he mentioned there was a dent “together with the taillight” in the identical space.

Protection attorneys didn’t have any questions for Barros.

Inverted video from Canton Police Division sallyport

Earlier than Barros was known as as a witness, Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik accomplished his testimony. He was Proctor’s supervisor within the investigation.

The cross-examination of Bukhenik left off Thursday with questions on video of Learn’s SUV contained in the Canton Police Division sallyport. Protection attorneys had been within the strategy of asking Bukhenik about why the video seems to be mirrored, one thing that was not famous throughout direct questioning.

Jackson continued the road of questioning on Monday.

“Would you agree that this video is not a real and correct depiction of what you noticed that night time?” Jackson requested Bukhenik. “Sure it’s, it is simply mirrored,” Bukhenik replied.

Later Monday morning, Jackson performed a model of the sallyport video that corrects the angle.

When Jackson concluded his cross-examination, Lally requested Bukhenik if any adjustments had been made to the video from the time he obtained it to the time it was performed in courtroom.

“There was no manipulation of the video between once we obtained it and when it was performed right here,” Bukhenik mentioned.

Lally additionally famous that the sallyport video was recorded after a number of different movies that the prosecution has argued present Learn’s taillight was already damaged.

The prosecutor requested Bukhenik did he or Proctor “go close to, contact, or manipulate” Learn’s taillight.

“We completely didn’t,” Bukhenik mentioned.

Proctor testified the identical later within the day, saying “Sgt. Bukhenik and I by no means touched any a part of that automobile.”

Bukhenik accomplished his testimony after lower than two hours on Monday.

A photograph of Karen Learn’s Lexus SUV is proven throughout her trial at Norfolk Superior Court docket in Dedham, Mass. on Wednesday June 5, 2024. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger through AP, Pool



Tense trade with Decide Beverly Cannone

Earlier within the day there have been heated arguments with out jurors current over a potential witness who is predicted to testify that John O’Keefe’s accidents are per a canine assault.

Decide Beverly Cannone heard arguments from each side about potential upcoming testimony, and had a tense trade with Yannetti. The movement listening to started earlier than jurors entered the room.

The prosecution filed a movement Thursday to exclude the testimony of protection witness Dr. Marie Russell. In addition they mentioned the protection has not supplied needed data from different specialists anticipated to take the stand.

Learn’s attorneys have mentioned for months that scratches on O’Keefe’s arm may have been brought on by Brian Albert’s canine Chloe inside 34 Fairview Highway throughout a struggle.

The state says they had been simply notified that Russell could be known as as a witness on Could 21 and they don’t have enough time to arrange.

As Yannetti made his arguments, Cannone interjected and requested him to stay to arguments surrounding the movement. somewhat than general points with the trial.

“That is the hyperbole I do not want. Are you able to please get to the purpose,” Cannone informed Yannetti.

Yannetti mentioned the protection plans to name a number of witnesses who they haven’t had the chance to interview themselves as a result of they’re specialists employed by the federal authorities throughout an investigation into legislation enforcement’s dealing with of the Learn case.

Cannone mentioned there shall be voir dires of every witness this week. Which means the witnesses shall be questioned by each side with out the jury current.

The choose additionally ordered the protection to supply a abstract of 1 knowledgeable’s opinion by the tip of the day Tuesday.

Throughout a pretrial listening to, Karen Learn’s protection legal professional Alan Jackson exhibits scratches on John O’Keefe’s arm that he says may have been induced throughout a canine assault. CBS Boston



What occurred final week within the Karen Learn homicide trial?

A lot of the testimony final week centered on damaged taillight items that had been discovered on the scene of O’Keefe’s demise, in addition to Learn’s alcohol consumption within the hours earlier than O’Keefe died.

Later within the week, Bukhenik took the stand. He labored carefully with him throughout the investigation.

Who’s Karen Learn?



A forty five-year-old from Mansfield, Massachusetts, Learn is charged with second-degree homicide, manslaughter whereas working inebriated, and leaving the scene of non-public harm and demise.

Learn is accused of hitting and killing O’Keefe, who she was courting on the time, along with her SUV. In response to prior witnesses, the couple had what was described as a deteriorating relationship.

Learn has pleaded not responsible to all fees.

Karen Learn inside Norfolk Superior Court docket on June 10, 2024. CBS Boston



What is the schedule for the Karen Learn homicide trial this week?

Decide Beverly Cannone has adjusted the trial schedule in an effort to hurry up proceedings. Jury choice within the case started on April 16, and dozens of witnesses have taken the stand since testimony started on April 29.

The prosecution is at the moment calling witnesses from its record. Learn’s protection attorneys haven’t but begun to name witnesses.

Full days of testimony are deliberate this week for Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with a break day scheduled for Tuesday.

