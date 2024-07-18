News
Kate Martin injured early in Aces loss, doesn’t return to game
Former Hawkeye nice Kate Martin was injured Tuesday, early within the first quarter of her staff’s sport and didn’t return to motion.
Associated video above: See former Hawkeyes star Kate Martin’s shocked response to Lisa Bluder’s retirement
In keeping with Martin’s father, Matt Martin, Kate bruised her Achilles tendon. He famous it was “good timing” because the WNBA has the subsequent month off for the Paris Olympics.
Martin, who spent 5 years at Iowa and was a key part of the staff’s back-to-back Last 4 journeys in 2023 and 2024, is in the course of her rookie 12 months within the WNBA with the Las Vegas Aces. She has carved out a bench position for the two-time defending league champions, averaging 3.4 factors per sport off the bench throughout 23 appearances.
Martin fell to the bottom with 1:19 remaining within the first quarter Tuesday within the Aces’ dwelling sport towards the Chicago Sky. She didn’t re-enter the sport however did return to the bench to help her teammates.
Las Vegas in the end misplaced the sport, 93-85.
It is unclear if Martin will miss additional time. The staff mentioned she suffered a decrease proper leg harm.
The Aces have a full month earlier than their subsequent sport because of the league’s All-Star break coinciding with this 12 months’s Olympics. Martin’s subsequent probability to swimsuit up might be Aug. 17 vs. the New York Liberty.
