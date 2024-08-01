Katie Ledecky wins 1,500 free, tying three other all-time U.S. greats with 12 medals

NANTERRE, France — Katie Ledecky received gold within the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday, securing her twelfth profession medal to tie Jenny Thompson, Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin for essentially the most ever by an American feminine swimmer.

Her runaway win, in Olympic document time, additionally earned Ledecky her eighth profession gold medal, tying Thompson’s document for essentially the most by any feminine swimmer in Olympic historical past.

Whereas Ledecky mentioned she does not give a lot thought to historical past books, she mentioned she’ll at all times look as much as these iconic U.S. swimmers.

“These ladies that I am up there with now, they’re those who I’ve appeared as much as for thus a few years,” Ledecky informed reporters after the race. “I contemplate lots of them pals, supporters, those who I used to be watching swim after I was simply beginning out within the sport, in order that’s very particular to me to share that with them, they usually’ve undoubtedly impressed me.”

How Ledecky received right here London 2012: Gold in 800m free

Gold in 800m free Rio 2016: Gold in 200m free; gold in 4x200m free relay; gold in 400m free; gold in 800m free; silver in 4x100m free relay

Gold in 200m free; gold in 4x200m free relay; gold in 400m free; gold in 800m free; silver in 4x100m free relay Tokyo 2020: Gold in 1500m free; gold in 800m free; silver in 4x200m free relay; silver in 400m free

Gold in 1500m free; gold in 800m free; silver in 4x200m free relay; silver in 400m free Paris 2024: Gold in 1500m free; bronze in 400m free

As Ledecky, of the Bethesda, Maryland, touched the wall and appeared up on the scoreboard to see her time of 15:30.02, she joyously slammed the water in a comparatively uncommon demonstrative second.

“Yeah, I used to be simply proud of the time and simply proud of the way it felt,” she mentioned. “Any gold medal, it isn’t simple to win. So I am simply making an attempt to understand it, recognize the second. I do not imply to have a good time that a lot, however it comes out, the happiness and the enjoyment, it simply comes out.”

Modern Australian nice Emma McKeon additionally has 12 medals — six gold, two silvers and 4 bronze — as all 5 swimmers now sit atop the listing for many podium appearances by a feminine swimmer.

Thompson picked up her {hardware} in Athens (2004), Sydney (2000), Atlanta (1996) and Barcelona (1992), whereas Ledecky, 27, is right here in France following medals in Tokyo, Rio (2016) and London (2012).

Coughlin’s three golds, 4 silvers and 5 bronzes have been received in Athens, Beijing (2008) and London (2012).

Torres has 4 of every medal, successful them in Los Angeles (1984), Seoul (1988), Barcelona, Sydney and Beijing.

Ledecky might nonetheless add to her assortment as she competes within the 4×200-meter freestyle relay Thursday and the 800-meter freestyle Friday at Paris La Défense Enviornment.

Ledecky received the primary bronze of her profession Saturday, ending third within the 400-meter freestyle to gold medalist Ariarne Titmus of Australia and runner-up Summer season McIntosh of Canada.

McKeon received her twelfth general medal Saturday as a member of Australia’s golden 4×100-meter free relay workforce.

Ledecky shared the highlight Wednesday night time with French nationwide hero Léon Marchand, who received a pair of gold medals, about two hours aside, in thrilling style.

Within the 200 butterfly, it took an Olympic document time and an enormous push within the remaining 50 for Marchand, the previous Arizona State star, to overhaul silver medalist Kristóf Milák, of Hungary. Milák had the earlier Olympic mark and holds the world document.

Then Marchand put an exclamation on the night by successful the 200 breaststroke, additionally in Olympic document time, as a deafening French crowd urged him on.

Whereas elite athletes typically say they block out crowd noise, Marchand mentioned he embraced each decibel, particularly as he chased down Milák.

“I wasn’t ignoring it. I used to be actually making an attempt to hearken to what was occurring,” he mentioned. “I might hear the entire pool simply going loopy. I believe that is why I used to be capable of win that race, actually use that power from the gang.”