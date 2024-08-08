Connect with us

News

Katie Moon wins silver medal at Paris Olympics in women’s pole vault

Published

16 mins ago

on

By

Katie Moon wins silver medal at Paris Olympics in women's pole vault
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

SAINT-DENIS, France — Katie Moon added to Group USA’s medal rely Tuesday with a silver medal within the ladies’s pole vault occasion on the Stade de France venue of the Paris Olympics. Moon vaulted 15 toes, 11 inches in her last profitable try to achieve the rostrum.

Nina Kennedy of Australia took the gold medal (16 toes, ¾ inches), whereas Canada’s Alysha Newman gained bronze.

Moon cleared her first 4 vaults with no failed try, considered one of solely two opponents, together with Angelica Moser of Switzerland, to take action.

Get Olympics updates in your texts! Be a part of USA TODAY Sports activities’ WhatsApp Channel

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending