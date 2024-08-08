News
Katie Moon wins silver medal at Paris Olympics in women’s pole vault
SAINT-DENIS, France — Katie Moon added to Group USA’s medal rely Tuesday with a silver medal within the ladies’s pole vault occasion on the Stade de France venue of the Paris Olympics. Moon vaulted 15 toes, 11 inches in her last profitable try to achieve the rostrum.
Nina Kennedy of Australia took the gold medal (16 toes, ¾ inches), whereas Canada’s Alysha Newman gained bronze.
Moon cleared her first 4 vaults with no failed try, considered one of solely two opponents, together with Angelica Moser of Switzerland, to take action.
➤ Get Olympics updates in your texts! Be a part of USA TODAY Sports activities’ WhatsApp Channel
For Moon, this marks back-to-back Olympic medals within the occasion. She gained gold with a vault of 16 toes, ¾ inches on the Tokyo Video games, and tied for first on the 2023 World Championship in Budapest with a vault of the identical peak. She is now simply the second Group USA ladies’s pole vaulter to earn a number of Olympic medals, becoming a member of Jennifer Suhr, who took silver on the 2008 Beijing Video games, and gold on the 2012 Video games in London.
2024 Olympic medals: Who’s main the medal rely? Observe alongside as we observe the medals for each sport.
Moon’s end additionally gave Group USA essentially the most medals all-time in ladies’s pole vault (six).
Attain Tuscaloosa Information columnist Chase Goodbread at [email protected]. Observe on X @chasegoodbread.
➤ The USA TODAY app will get you to the center of the information — quick. Obtain for award-winning protection, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and extra.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Rep. Bennie Thompson fires staffer after controversial posts over Trump attack
-
News4 weeks ago
Duck Donuts brings back Shark Dozen deal during Shark Week
-
News4 weeks ago
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh Fall in Love
-
News3 weeks ago
Xbox Gets Cheeky With New Deadpool Controller
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Sunny’: Rashida Jones And A Robot Friend Try to Solve a Mystery
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts native Ben Rice has day to remember, making Yankee history versus hometown Red Sox
-
News4 weeks ago
Where is Barron Trump going to college? What to know about UPenn
-
News4 weeks ago
We Live in Time Trailer Stars Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield