Kawhi Leonard out for Paris Olympics; Derrick White to Team USA

Kawhi Leonard won’t play within the upcoming Paris Olympics for Staff USA, which has changed the LA Clippers ahead with Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.

In a press release launched Wednesday, USA Basketball implied that Leonard’s determination was influenced by the Clippers and Staff USA officers after observing coaching camp in Las Vegas over the previous three days.

It could have been the primary Olympic journey for Leonard, who missed 12 of the Clippers’ closing 14 video games this previous season with proper knee irritation.

Clippers coach Ty Lue is on the Staff USA teaching employees. Representatives from the Clippers, together with crew president Lawrence Frank, have attended practices at UNLV this week.

“Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the past a number of weeks and had just a few robust practices in Las Vegas. He felt able to compete,” USA Basketball mentioned. “Nevertheless, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers decided it is in his greatest curiosity to spend the rest of the summer time getting ready for the upcoming season slightly than taking part within the Olympic Video games in Paris.”

White, who not too long ago signed a four-year extension price $126 million, performed on Staff USA on the 2019 World Cup. He averaged 15.2 factors and 5.2 assists for the NBA champion Celtics this previous season.

“I’m completely happy to announce that Derrick will compete at his first Olympic Video games on the heels of a championship season in Boston,” USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill mentioned. “We look ahead to him becoming a member of the crew within the coming days as we proceed preparations for Paris.

“I need to thank Kawhi for his dedication to the USA Males’s Nationwide Staff. He earned the chance to signify america, however USA Basketball and Clippers management felt it is vital to permit Kawhi to organize for the NBA season.”

Leonard mentioned he’d been rehabbing the knee over the previous two months and wasn’t positive whether or not he’d be capable to play till two weeks in the past, when he confirmed enchancment.

“I took the time, and I used to be capable of flip round over the past two weeks,” Leonard mentioned Sunday. “So I am out right here now and, yeah, I am having a superb time.”

Leonard mentioned Tuesday that he was planning to play in Staff USA’s first exhibition sport Wednesday night time in opposition to Staff Canada however referred to his knee being in a “impartial” state.

White won’t be with the crew Wednesday night time however is predicted to affix Staff USA this weekend in Abu Dhabi — the primary of two worldwide stops for extra video games and practices earlier than arriving in France for the Olympics.

NBA groups haven’t got the flexibility to stop gamers beneath contract for enjoying for his or her nationwide groups, although sometimes it finally ends up being a mutual determination. Staff Canada normal supervisor Rowan Barrett mentioned two weeks in the past that the Golden State Warriors had been holding ahead Andrew Wiggins out of the Olympics, although the crew mentioned it was a mutual determination.

Staff USA is also coping with an harm to ahead Kevin Durant, who hasn’t been ready to participate in touch follow on account of a calf pressure and won’t play Wednesday night time.

Leonard, who’s about to begin a three-year, $150 million take care of the Clippers, hasn’t been capable of end the previous two postseasons due to proper knee accidents. The 2-time NBA champion and six-time All-NBA participant has missed 256 regular-season video games over the previous seven years, together with all the 2021-22 season with knee bother. He appeared in 68 video games this previous season for the Clippers, his most since taking part in in 74 for San Antonio through the 2016-17 season.

The Related Press contributed to this report.