KeKe Jabbar, star of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, dead at 42

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) – ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ star KeKe Jabbar has handed away on the age of 42. Jabbar’s demise was introduced on Tuesday in a press release from her household which was learn by blogger Marcella Speaks throughout a YouTube livestream, TMZ experiences. The assertion reads as follows: It’s with excessive disappointment that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke. She handed away peacefully at house surrounded in love. She was a mother, a sister and an incredible buddy, energetic, love and laughter. She’s going to certainly be missed. At the moment, we’re asking for respect and privateness in our second of grief whereas we course of this nice loss. In a put up made by Jabbar’s cousin, LaTisha Scott, she requested the general public for respect and privateness as they course of their grief. A reason behind demise has not been reported. Click on Right here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the newest WAFF 48 information, sports activities & climate movies on our YouTube channel! Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

At the moment we’re asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our second of grief, whereas we course of this nice loss! Posted by LaTisha Moore Scott on Tuesday, July 2, 2024

